West Nile virus was detected in two more people.38 towns and cities across the state at moderate risk of infection





Two more people tested positive for West Nile virus on Thursday, the day after the first human case of the season was detected in Massachusetts, according to state public health officials. The State Department said in a statement that two men (one in their 50s and one in their 70s) were exposed to the virus in Middlesex County. On Wednesday, state health officials said women in their 80s were likely exposed to mosquito-borne viruses in Middlesex County. Given the three infectious diseases and the recent increase in mosquitoes Carrying the virus increased the risk of infection, including parts, to 38 cities and towns from low to moderate According to public health officials, the counties of Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Hampden and Worcester “These are the second and third human cases of West Nile virus infection in Massachusetts this year, and we see a significant increase in mosquito viral activity,” said Marglet Cook, deputy public health commissioner. rice field. “The risk of West Nile virus continues until the first heavy frost. We work back in school after enjoying the last weekend of summer informally, so avoid mosquito bites. Don’t forget to continue to take action. “ West Nile virus was detected in 94 mosquito samples were collected throughout the state this year.. The virus can infect people of all ages, but adults over the age of 50 are at increased risk of developing a serious illness, officials said. Most infected people do not develop symptoms. There were no deaths from the West Nile virus this year, officials said. Last year, the state identified five human cases of West Nile virus. State health officials recommend precautionary measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. This includes outdoor mosquito repellent and long-sleeved wear, installation of screens on windows, hydrostatic drainage where mosquitoes spawn, and special precautions during peak mosquitoes at dusk and dawn. You can access Katie Redefer at the following URL: [email protected]..

