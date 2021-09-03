Sydney’s four mother, Jamila Goat, out of 12 NSWCOVID-19 deaths reported on Friday





The four mothers, Jamila Goat, died at her home in Sydney on Wednesday night, the day after she tested positive for COVID-19.

A woman in her thirties who is “deeply involved in the community” from southwestern Sydney died at home just one day after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The four mothers, Jamila Yaghi, died Wednesday night after returning a positive test on August 31st. She was one of 12 deaths reported by New South Wales health officials on Friday. “Investigation of her source was underway and she was not vaccinated,” said Dr. Marianne Gale of NSW Health in a daily COVID-19 update. Julia Finn, a member of the Granville State Assembly, used social media to bring her “deep condolences” to Goat’s family. “Jamila lived in Gilford until recently and was deeply involved in the community,” Finn wrote on Facebook. “She left behind four children, a large family, and many friends who loved her dearly. “Our area is the area of ​​greatest concern to Merrylands and Gilford again, as I have repeatedly demanded local health resources, so as soon as possible who needs the tests and test results. You can know. ” Friends also use social media to pay homage to Yaghi. “I’m completely shattered and broken. (She) has the most wonderful heart and soul to run for others, bring laughter and joy to their lives, and forget her own sorrow. A friend wrote. “You were one of the most loyal friends ever.” Another said, “I’m still shocked. You were absolutely a great friend.” Other deaths reported on Friday were a man in his 70s from southeast Sydney, a man in his 70s from northern Sydney, a man in his 90s from Blue Mountain, and three women in his 70s from southwest Sydney. Was a woman in her 60s from the southwest of Sydney. Southwest Sydney, men in their 70s from southwest Sydney, women in their 60s from southwest Sydney, men in their 80s from southwest Sydney. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives,” said Gladys Berejikrian, Premier of New South Wales. The number of cases of coronavirus obtained locally on Friday was a record 1,431, but the state has not yet reached the herd of infection. “As I said earlier, the best health advice I have is to predict peak cases in the next two weeks,” said Beregikrian. “The next two weeks can be the worst in terms of case numbers, but as I said, they will eventually occur in intensive care units and hospitals, not the number of cases that need to be focused. The number of cases, and the number of people we vaccinated as soon as possible. “

