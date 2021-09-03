Local hospitals are facing an increase in cases of COVID-19

As the weekend of Workers’ Day holidays begins, a clear surge in COVID-19 cases in Fulton and Montgomery counties puts pressure on the capacity of the intensive care units at Nathan Ritauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare. I am.

Both hospitals on Thursday reported that more than 50% capacity was available in intensive care unit beds, but federal and state hospital capacity data showed both ICU beds at different times in the last few weeks. Indicates that the capacity was less than 50%.

Scott Dugan, Nursing Manager, ICU / Special Care Unit, Nathan Ritauer Hospital, said:

So is the entire Mohawk Valley region. On Thursday, a total of 64 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Mohawk Valley Hospital, the highest number since 68 on April 4.

Of the currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients, he was in the ICU bed as of Thursday, 19th. This is the highest number of patients since the 21 patients on March 3.

The maximum number of COVID-19 patients in the Mohawk Valley during the pandemic was 329 on January 11, and the maximum number of ICU beds in the Mohawk Valley was 59 on January 12.

On Thursday, the State Department of Health’s forward.ny.gov online dashboard showed that Nathan Ritauer Hospital had a total of six COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, four of whom were 50% of the hospital’s eight ICU beds. Two of them were intubated, that is, they received mechanical assistance to breathe.

Dakota Pike, public relations coordinator at Nathan Ritauer Hospital, said Thursday that the hospital currently has a total of five COVID-19 patients, three of whom are in the ICU bed.

“We strongly encourage members of the community to be vaccinated, wear masks as much as possible, and stay 6 feet away from others,” Pike said.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Hospital Usage Database (available at protect-public.hhs.gov/pages/hospital-utilization), Nathan Ritauer Hospital has eight ICU beds as of the week of August 19. It occupied 5 of them. , Reduce capacity to 37.5%.

Pressure on the ICU beds available in Fulton County occurs as the number of COVID-19-positive cases increases rapidly. This was due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant on August 9 by Laurel Headwell, Director of Public Health, Fulton County. .. Headwell advises that the spread of the virus to the community has reached a considerable level, and even individuals vaccinated with COVID-19 need to resume wearing masks during indoor gatherings. I have.

Since then, the 7-day average weekly COVID-19 statistics for Fulton County have shown an increase in the number of positive cases each week.

• August 23-30 — Of the 2,664 tests given, 194 were positive, with 7.3% positive.

• August 16-22 — 108 of the 2,031 tests given were positive, with 5.3% positive.

• August 8-15 — Of the 1,387 tests given, 66 were positive, with 4.8% positive.

• August 1-7 — Of the 1,267 tests given, 38 were positive and 3% were positive.

• July 24-31 — Twenty-five of the 1,018 tests given were positive, with 2.5% positive.

On average, the CDC has the potential to spread the virus to at least seven people infected with the delta variant of COVID-19, compared to the three original COVID-19 strains that prevailed in 2020. We have released a report showing that there is.

On Thursday, Fulton County’s 7-day moving average COVID-19 positive rate was 8%, the highest in the Mohawk Valley region, the second highest in New York, and only in Chautauqua County, according to state public health service data. bottom. Western New York has shown a high positive rate of 8.5% in the last seven days. The 7-day positive rate in Fulton County on Thursday was more than double the 3.3% positive rate for the entire New York state for 7 days.

The high virus prevalence in Fulton County is consistent with the lowest in the Mohawk Valley ranking, which accounts for 25,177 people, with 47% of the population receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine. Fulton County is also ranked near the bottom of all 62 New York counties in terms of vaccinated resident percentage.

By comparison, 65.2% of New Yorkers, or about 13 million people, have been vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

The Fulton County Public Health Service is hosting the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Route 29 office in Johnstown on September 23 at 10 am. Residents must pre-register to access the clinic, which can be done by calling 518-736-5720.

Montgomery County

Immunization rates for residents of Montgomery County are persistently stronger than those of Fulton County. As of Thursday, 59.8% of Montgomery County residents have been vaccinated at least once, with a total of 29,550 residents, according to New York State Health Department data.

However, the bed capacity of St. Mary’s Healthcare hospitals is at least as tense, if not exceeding the capacity of Nathan Ritauer.

According to US Department of Health and Human Services data, during the week of August 19, St. Mary’s occupied 7 of the 8 ICU beds, with only 12.5% ​​available.

Rich Hyde, director of marketing and communications at St. Mary’s, said Thursday that St. Mary’s currently has a total of eight COVID-19-positive patients, two of whom currently occupy the ICU bed. .. This is data from New York State Health data showing that as of Wednesday, one of the intubated patients, a COVID-19 patient, occupies four ICU beds.

According to Hyde, the number of patients with COVID-19 is certainly higher than in early summer, when it was zero for several weeks, but not as high as when COVID-19 peaked locally.

“For reference during the heyday of the pandemic, our COVID-19-positive census reached the mid-to-first half of our thirties,” he said.

The 7-day average weekly COVID-19 statistics for Montgomery County show the same upward trend as Fulton County, though not so steeply.

• August 23-30 — Of the 2,381 tests given, 136 were positive, with 5.7% positive.

• August 16-22 — 118 of the 2,303 given tests were positive, 5.1% positive

• August 8-15 — Of the 1,351 tests given, 72 were positive, with 5.3% positive.

• August 8-7 — 43 of the 695 tests given were positive, 6.2% positive

• July 24-31 — 25 out of 652 given tests were positive, 3.8% positive

According to Hyde, St. Mary’s can increase the number of beds in the ICU as needed.

“If you want, you can quickly change the number of beds in the ICU to up to 4 additional beds, for a total of 12 beds,” he said. “By adding a bed, St. Mary’s can safely address additional ICU needs from our community. This approved care plan was used during a pandemic, but At this point, we didn’t need to expand that capacity. “

According to Hyde, St. Mary’s works closely with other hospitals to share bed capacity as needed.

“One of the most collaborative aspects of this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the ability to stay in close contact with all other community health facilities,” he said. “This is not only an effective way to share information and best practices throughout our region, but also hospitals in those regions to carefully monitor our abilities and transfer patients as needed. Adjust with. “

