As the holiday weekend approaches, health officials urge precautions when gathering with family and friends – CBS Los Angeles





Los Angeles (CBSLA)- As the holiday weekend approaches in an ongoing pandemic, health experts recommend that people be vigilant and flexible if they need to change their plans as a result of COVID-19. .. That advice wasn’t lost to Thousand Oaks High School football coach Evan Yab, who is currently quarantined for 10 days after close contact with a coronavirus-positive person last week. read more: A woman allegedly attacked Southwest Airlines flight attendants faced federal assault charges in May Coach Yabu watches the team practice on the field with a drone fired from a nearby neighborhood. “They think it’s hilarious. I zoom in and sometimes really get close to some of them, and they’ll all wave, they’ll jump. They’re in the camera I want to be there, “said Yabu. The high school coach said that distance helped in a way. “I can literally fly from one group across the stands to the backfield and see something happening. This week is more effective on the drone than I’m actually. I feel like I was an observer, “he said. Yabu added that drones, like many other coaches and educators, are another key point that had to be done during a pandemic. “For last year, adaptability was definitely the name of the game,” said the coach. read more: American Legion on Thursday for those killed in the Afghan attack On busy holiday weekends, usually at the end of the summer, officials say they are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus, especially as the highly contagious delta mutants remain predominant. “Yes, we are very worried,” said Dr. Daisy Dodd, a Kaiser Permanente infectious disease specialist. “Whenever there is a rally … that is, face it. We have been working on this for a long time. And we want to have fun. We want to be with family and friends, but take precautions. You have to keep in mind. “ The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that unvaccinated individuals stay home this weekend for workers’ day, and Dr. Dodd should think about where even vaccinated people gather. I propose. “So perhaps having a rally outdoors, in the backyard, or outdoors reduces the ability to transmit the virus from person to person,” Dr. Dodd said. The latest figures in Los Angeles County seem promising — a 16% reduction in case counts and an 11% reduction in fatalities weekly — but the office of Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health, We haven’t come to predict the plateau. In fact, the Delta variant prepares for the potential for further spikes in the coming weeks. “In general, infections are generally low, but the number of people infected is still very high because delta variants can infect many people,” said Dr. Feller. .. Other news: The production of the LA opera “Il Trovatore” is stuck at sea, so a new one will be made in 10 days The latest figures show that 65% of LA County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

..

