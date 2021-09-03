Maine reports 665 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 more deaths





Maine reported 665 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. This is near the peak of the pandemic and is the highest daily total since January 20th. Three more died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Maine has been Recorded 77,578 cases of COVID-19 and killed 940 people.. Penobscot County continued its recent surge, with 148 new cases surpassing the state on Friday, followed by 92 additional cases in Cumberland County. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all counties in Maine, except Lincoln County, are currently classified as having a high virus infection rate. In other words, it is advisable to wear a mask indoors in public places, regardless of vaccination status. Lincoln County is described as having a significant infection. The 7-day average of daily new cases on Friday increased to 372.3, compared to 215.6 a week ago and 101.4 a month ago. On Friday, more than 600 new cases occurred for the second consecutive day. On Thursday, Governor Janet Mills said the state postponed the enforcement of vaccination requirements for health workers from October 1st to October 29th, a potential workforce from workers who refused vaccines and quit their jobs. Announced to give providers more time to deal with shortfalls. .. “My goal is to vaccinate all health care workers in Maine,” Mills said in a statement. “Anyone who cares for a healthcare professional, like his family, has the right to expect high quality and safe care from fully vaccinated staff.” Malory Shaughnessy, Executive Director of the Alliance for Addiction and Mental Health Services, led an effort last week to seek more time for healthcare professionals to get vaccinated to address potential labor shortages. Several service providers, including nursing homes, mental health and substance use services, and home health care workers, called on Mills to delay for 45 days in a letter on August 26. Shawnessy said Thursday that social services agencies are in an “unstable” position, losing workers in places like Starbucks and Wal-Mart. Recently, we announced that three nursing homes will be closed due to staffing issues. “Providers can lose 15 to 25 percent of their staff who reject vaccines altogether,” says Shaughnessy. “The extra months will definitely help you get over them. It takes time to find others.” In terms of vaccination, 848,862 people in Maine, or 63.15% of the state’s 1.3 million population, receive the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. This story will be updated. ” Previous Main turnpike officials predict holiday weekend traffic will approach pre-pandemic levels This iframe contains the logic needed to process Gravity Forms with Ajax.

