The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility. This is the way we know.

Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that anyone who is pregnant, breastfeeding, or considering becoming pregnant Get vaccinated against COVID-19.. Updated recommendations New analysisAuthorities said they had tracked thousands of vaccinated participants throughout the pregnancy.

Pregnant people are particularly vulnerable to the new coronavirus, and the ongoing violent spread of the highly contagious delta mutant has highlighted how important immunization is. However, during the early months of vaccine deployment in the United States, some unvaccinated people remained uncertain about concerns that injections could lead to infertility.

“That’s a big reason why many people hesitate to take it if they’re thinking of getting pregnant,” says Mark Inselpi, head of maternal-fetal medicine at Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles. .. Fortunately, researchers and doctors emphasize that they have not found evidence that vaccines affect a person’s ability to conceive or be healthy.

“Currently, there is a fair amount of data showing that these things are really just myths,” says Richard Bage, president of UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. “The bottom line is that at this point there are no theoretically or practically relevant relationships that affect childbirth.”

The misconception that the COVID-19 vaccine harms women’s childbirth has come from several sources.Some people reported when the majority of Americans were vaccinated in the spring Irregular or heavy periods After their shot. Researchers have investigated the possibility of vaccines temporarily disrupting the menstrual cycle, but even with these changes, Be short-lived When Does not affect human childbirth..

There seems to be another false information Connect to letter Two vaccine opponents sent it to the European Medicines Agency in December. According to mythology, vaccines resemble spike-like proteins on the surface of the new coronavirus, causing the body to produce antibodies that mistakenly attack the placental protein called syncytin-1. However, the two proteins share very little genetic code, Jill Foster, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. Told WebMD In January. Foster likened protein to two phone numbers, both of which contain the number 7. Even if syncytin-1 actually resembles a coronavirus peplomer, it should be vulnerable to antibodies produced by unvaccinated people who have captured COVID-19. “You will think of it [these] Antibodies will also cause infertility problems, and we have never seen it, “says Incerpi.

In addition, in experiments exposed by scientists Antibody sample Formed after infection or vaccination with syncytin-1 protein No detectable reaction..

In the August 2021 report, the CDC v-safeCOVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy RegistryIncludes participants who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 immediately before or during pregnancy. Authorities did not find an increased risk of miscarriage among approximately 2,500 pregnant women who received the mRNA vaccine 20 weeks before pregnancy.

Last month, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), the Maternal and Fetal Medicine Society, and other prominent medical institutions also issued a joint statement. I strongly encourage you Those who are pregnant and who have recently become pregnant or are planning to become pregnant should be vaccinated. According to the statement, the COVID-19 vaccine does not affect childbirth.

“They have considered issues related to fertility, pregnancy rates, complications and adverse consequences of pregnancy and vaccines, but haven’t done anything at least up to this point. You have to worry,” Incerpi said. increase.

Meanwhile, Beigi and his colleagues are currently working on a study to “accumulate more data” by tracking pregnant and post-pregnant vaccinated women. The team hopes to get preliminary results by the end of the year.

“But the data available at this point is very reassuring,” says Beigi. “That’s why both ACOG and CDC feel comfortable moving from passive recommendations to active recommendations. [vaccination during] pregnancy. “

Another important consideration is that pregnant or recently pregnant people are at increased risk of becoming seriously ill or dying if infected with COVID-19. According to the CDC, pregnant people with COVID-19 are also at increased risk of preterm birth.

“Pregnant women are getting more of it and are sick,” said Incerpi, as the delta variant has taken root over the past few months. For unvaccinated pregnant women, “to keep a social distance, wear a mask, and do everything else we know to help mitigate the spread of the infection. It’s very important, “he says.

In addition to protecting pregnant people from serious illness, the COVID-19 vaccine may have other benefits as well. Researchers have found antibodies to COVID-19 in the cord blood of pregnant women who have been vaccinated with mRNA.

“This means that COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy may help protect the baby from COVID-19.” CDC said.. “More data is needed to determine how these antibodies protect babies, as well as those produced by other vaccines.”

It’s no surprise that the myth that the COVID-19 vaccine harms fertility has spread.

“Reproduction is a very delicate issue for so many people,” says Beigi. “If you want to ask a question, people already … choose the one that is sensitive.”

Some may be wary of concerns about women’s health Often not taken seriously Throughout history, he admits. “I think it’s a deeper issue than it looks at face value,” says Beigi.

Others have expressed concern that there is not enough long-term data on the vaccine, says Incerpi.It’s normal for researchers to do Continue monitoring Safety and efficacy of the vaccine after approval. But “there isn’t really a plausible reason to expect unfavorable results in the next few years,” says Incerpi.

On the other hand, the new coronavirus poses an imminent risk.Number of people in the United States last week Hospitalized with COVID-19 For the first time since January, the average number of people per day reached 100,000, and ICU beds were scarce in many places.

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccination is accelerating in the United States. Washington post Reported this week.. Millions of people received their first COVID-19 vaccination in August compared to July.

“I think the delta variant has rejuvenated people’s desire to get vaccinated,” says Bage. “I saw it again … in a pregnant woman.”