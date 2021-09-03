Bong smoking is powerful and harmful: water does not filter carcinogens





Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the most popular tobacco products for young people is water giselle, but it’s not always safe, says top researchers at The Ohio State University. And the idea that smoking marijuana is healthier than smoking cigarettes is a lie. You can smoke the whole cigarette with just one smoke of water gisel. Also, smoke passing through water does not emit carcinogens or toxic substances, says Dr. Theodore Wagener. He is the director of the Center for Tobacco Research and a member of the OSUCCC – James Cancer Control Research Program. Milk Crate Challenge: Foodpandas provide tips on how to do it safely

“Bong is one of the most popular tobacco products among young people and young adults,” said Dr. Wagener, who discovered it through research. “For one thing, it’s flavorful, and young people and young adults report that they like it. Second, it’s an incredible social activity, and people usually smoke with friends. They can also drink while doing it, which increases their use of the product. “ It’s so much fun that people have assumed that water filters carcinogens and toxicants as it travels through the water before the smoke reaches your mouth. But that’s not the case. “Unfortunately, water does not filter toxic or carcinogens …. Humidifies and cools smoke, making it easier to inhale … Large amounts of smoke. Gallery hop bounces and adds prize “Columbus makes art passport”

“That is, if people smoke a hookah once, they only smoke once … the amount of smoke they inhale is the same as the amount of smoke they inhale the entire cigarette.” When researchers compare hookah smoking to tobacco smoke in Middle Eastern society, the same harm appears: cancer, heart disease, and baby problems when pregnant women use it. Another myth among young people is that smoking marijuana is not as harmful as smoking cigarettes. This is simply not true, says Wagener. My gun passed TSA: what happens next?

“If you smoke marijuana, you inhale carcinogens and poisons. If you smoke lettuce, you inhale carcinogens and poisons. The fact that you are burning something and inhaling smoke is Inhaling carcinogens and poisons. Period. End of story. “ Currently, research rules on marijuana, and new ways in which it is vaporized and consumed like food, make it difficult to find the absolute harm of marijuana to the human body. Researchers are asking the same question about the harmful effects of vaping nicotine. One thing is clear: young people should not use tobacco products. Dr. Wagener is heading Some research projects It covers smoking, vaping, and its effects on children. These projects show that, like smoking, vapor-breathing tobacco products increase lung inflammation and reduce lung function. Studies show that in addition to adverse cardiovascular effects, changes in heart rate, and elevated blood pressure, there are also long-term problems such as cancer.

