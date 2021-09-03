Another consequence of kidney damage “long COVID”

Amy Norton



Health Day Reporter



Thursday, September 2, 2021 (HealthDay News)-People hospitalized with COVID-19, and even mild cases, can cause permanent damage to them. kidney, A new study was found.

A study of more than 1.7 million patients in the US veterans system adds concerns about the protracted effects of COVID, especially among people who are ill enough to require hospitalization.

Researchers found that COVID survivors were at increased risk of various types of kidney damage, from impaired renal function to advanced renal failure, months after the initial infection.

The most severely ill (in need of ICU care) were at greatest risk of long-term kidney damage.

Similarly, patients who developed acute kidney injury during COVID hospitalization were at higher risk than COVID patients who had no obvious renal problems during hospitalization.

But what is surprising, however, was that the latter patient was not outside the forest, said Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a kidney expert who was not involved in the study.

They were still about 2-5 times more likely to develop some degree of renal dysfunction or disease than VA patients who were not diagnosed with COVID.

“What stands out is that even patients who did not have acute kidney injury at the time of admission have a full range of these risks,” said Wilson, an associate professor at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. I am.

According to Wilson, there are some questions about how kidney problems are particularly related to COVID, or to getting sick in the hospital. For example, it is unclear how their kidney function is compared to that of patients hospitalized for influenza.

However, the study found that even Veterans Affairs patients infected with COVID at home were at increased risk of kidney problems.

Is it because of inflammation?

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, an assistant professor at Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine, said:

Why did Wilson say the “big problem”?