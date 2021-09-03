Average age of COVID-19 deaths in Green County falls to record low





Springfield, Missouri (KY3)-Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the average age of COVID-19 victims dropped to 62 in August compared to the previous low of 66 in July. I am reporting. The youngest victim was in his twenties. The oldest was the 80’s. “Increased cases, hospitalizations and deaths in people of all ages are the unfortunate consequences of so many people who chose not to be vaccinated,” said the director of Health Katie Towns. “Until more individuals in our community seek vaccines, more people will experience serious illness with this virus, especially when we head for the autumn and winter months.” The vaccination rate in Green County is 47%, while the national vaccination rate is 61.2% for people over 12 years old. On August 6, Green County passed the midpoint and 50% of residents over the age of 12 received at least one double dose of the vaccine. By August 31, nearly 53% of residents were partially vaccinated and 47% were fully vaccinated. Data from August 1st to 31st Number of new COVID-19 cases: 3,457 cases compared to 5,938 cases in July 7-day average difference: The average for the seven days on August 31 was 76, down from 176 on July 30. Differences in hospitalization: 144 people were treated for COVID-19 at Springfield Hospital on August 31, down from 265 on July 30. COVID19 Deaths: * This number represents confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred in August. This number is subject to change based on delay reports. 53 people died in August, compared to 75 in July. Average age of death: 62 years compared to 66 years in July Number of doses of vaccine given to residents of Green County: Dose of 19,095 compared to 21,445 in July Current data Number of hospitalizations: 144 hospitalizations

42 are residents of Green County Number of fully vaccinated Green County residents: 47.33% of Green County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated

According to the CDC, 61.2% of Americans over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. By vaccination status (if the vaccination status is known): Since January, 93% of individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Please email us to report a correction or typo [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. all rights reserved.

