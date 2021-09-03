Residents of Fort Bend County diagnosed with the county’s first West Nile virus case in 2021





Houston – The Texas Department of Health has identified a possible case of West Nile virus encephalitis at Fort Bend County Heath and Human Services, a resident of Fort Bend County. It was announced on Friday. Related: West Nile virus positive mosquito test in Sugarland, officials confirmed Residents are recovering from the infection. This is the first case identified as a resident of Fort Bend County this year, according to the Fort Bend County Health and Welfare Service, which investigated the case. West Nile virus spreads to people by being bitten by infected mosquitoes. The mosquito season begins in late spring and summer and lasts until autumn. Fortunately, most infected people do not feel sick. Only about 1 in 5 infected people develop fever and other symptoms such as headache, body pain, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. One in 150 infected people develops serious and sometimes fatal illnesses. advertisement There is no vaccine to prevent West Nile virus, but there are actions that can be taken to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses. These are tips shared by Fort Bend County Heath and Human Services. Tips for reducing mosquitoes around your home Mosquitoes need water for breeding. The following will help reduce mosquitoes: If possible, dispose of water-retaining containers such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

You can also make holes in the bottom of containers used for plants and recycling.

Clean the clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that can trap water when not in use, such as water pools and wheelbarrows.

Change the water in the bird bath every week.

Clean and chlorinate the swimming pool. When the pool is not in use, use the pool cover and drain as needed.

Make sure you have a screen that fits snugly on the door and window, there are no holes, and it stays closed Tips for avoiding mosquito bites outdoors Minimize outdoor activity at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes, socks, long trousers, and long-sleeved shirts. The material of the garment should be tightly woven and loose.

Use mosquito nets when camping or sleeping outdoors.

use Insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) With one of the following active ingredients. Use a mosquito repellent containing DEET, picaridin, lemon eucalyptus oil, IR3535, or 2-undecanone and apply as directed if needed outdoors. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents have proven to be safe and effective in pregnant and lactating women.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration that is effective for the time you spend outdoors (for example, 6% lasts about 2 hours, 20% lasts 4 hours) and wash the treated skin when returning indoors. increase. Do not use under clothing, wounded or inflamed skin, children’s hands, or infants under 2 months of age.

