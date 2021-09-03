New kidney problems associated with “long COVID”.Loss of the sense of smell can be followed by other sense of smell distortion





The hyperstructural morphology indicated by the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified as the cause of the first detected outbreak of respiratory disease in Wuhan, China, has been released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). You can see it in the figure. ) January 29, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Alyssa Eckert, MS.Distribution via Dan Higgins, MAM / CDC / Reuters

September 3 (Reuters)-The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They require further research to support the findings and include studies that have not yet been certified by peer review. “Long COVID” linked to higher kidney risk According to a new study, the long-lasting symptoms of COVID-19, known as “long COVID,” are associated with an increased risk of new kidney problems. Analyzing data on more than 1.7 million U.S. veterans, including about 90,000 COVID-19 survivors with symptoms that last for at least 30 days, researchers found that “long-haul carriers” were infected. We have found that there is an increased risk of new kidney damage compared to those who do not. coronavirus.This was true even if the survivors were not hospitalized, but the decline in renal function was “more serious” with a more severe infection, but on Wednesday Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.. Approximately 5% of the long COVID group showed a reduction of at least 30% in an important measure of renal function known as estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). Overall, people with long COVIDs are 25% more likely to have a 30% reduction in eGFR than uninfected people, and are at increased risk for survivors of more serious illnesses. In a statement, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, a research co-author at Washington University in St. Louis, said that kidney function often declines with age, but injuries in these patients refer to normal age-related injuries. It was over. ” “Our findings emphasize the crucial importance of paying attention to kidney function and disease in the care of patients infected with COVID-19,” he said. Loss of the sense of smell can be followed by distortion of the sense of smell Many people who have lost their sense of smell due to COVID-19 will eventually regain it, but some survivors will later report odor distortions and unexplained odors, new studies have discovered bottom. Researchers analyzed survey responses from 1,468 individuals who were diagnosed with COVID-19 between April and September 2020 and suffered from loss of smell and taste at the onset of the disease. Early on, about 10% also reported odor distortion, or parosmia, and an unexplained odor known as phantosmia. On average 6-7 months after becoming ill and first reporting loss of odor, about 60% of women and 48% of men have less than 80% of their pre-illness odor capacity, and odor distortion. And regained the proportion of the imaginary odor.Increasing, researchers reported on Tuesday medRxiv Prior to peer review. About 47% report parosmia, for example, “some now smell like chemicals.” About 25% reported phantosmia. “Sometimes I can smell fiery, but no one else around me can,” one respondent reported. Persistent sensory problems are more common in overall symptomatic survivors and “suggest that it may be an important marker of long-term COVID,” the authors said. rice field. Vaccines induce antibodies despite cancer, immunodeficiency Two small studies suggest that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provokes a protective immune response in most cancer patients with solid tumors and in many people taking immunosuppressive drugs.In Israel, researchers discovered six months after the second dose of the vaccine from Pfizer. (PFE.N) With BioNTech SE, 79% of 154 patients with solid tumors developed antibodies and 84% of similar 135 non-cancer patients developed antibodies, a difference that appears to be statistically significant. It wasn’t done.Antibody levels were similar in the two groups, researchers said Thursday Cancer detection.. Separately, US researchers studied 133 adults and 53 healthy volunteers taking immunosuppressive drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases. 3 weeks after the second inoculation of the mRNA vaccine from Pfizer / BioNTech or Moderna Inc (MRNA.O)Almost 90% of immunosuppressed participants developed antibodies, but many responded less than controls, according to a report released Tuesday. Annual report of internal medicine.. Antibody therapy reduces hospitalization rates People with mild to moderate COVID-19 treated with the monoclonal antibody “cocktail” had lower hospitalization rates than similar people who did not receive treatment, the researchers reported on Monday. Clinical medicine.. They examined about 1,400 such patients. About half of them received monoclonal antibody combination therapy from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc. About 45% of treated people were 65 years of age or older, and many had high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, lung disease, and other risk factors. By 4 weeks after treatment, 1.6% of them were hospitalized, compared to 4.8% of patients who were not treated with monoclonal antibodies. This study is not randomized and cannot prove that the treatment produced better results. However, “if patients at high risk due to various comorbidities suffer from mild or moderate cases of COVID-19, this combination of monoclonal injections may provide the possibility of unhospitalized recovery. It has been suggested, “said research leader Dr. Raymund. Razonable at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota in a statement. Click Reuters graphics About the vaccine under development. Report by Nancy Rapid; Edited by Bill Berkrot Our standard: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

