COVID Percentage-19 cases unvaccinated are 12 times higher than vaccinated: PHAC-nationwide
When COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) According to a new report from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the number of cases has increased again and the vaccine appears to remain effective against delta mutants.
According to the PHAC, the incidence of new cases is 12 times higher in unvaccinated individuals than in fully vaccinated individuals. The hospitalization rate is 36 times that of unvaccinated people.
Authorities emphasized that more people need to be vaccinated, especially among people between the ages of 18 and 39, who are lagging behind other age groups.
Currently, 68% of people aged 30-39 in Canada are fully vaccinated, while only 63% of people in their 20s are both vaccinated. The group with the highest vaccination rate is the group over 70 years old, with 98% of individuals receiving at least one vaccination.
“By increasing vaccine intake and increasing overall vaccination rates for adults aged 18-39, we still have the opportunity to reduce epidemic growth and get better,” said Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer. Said. .. Teresatam at a press conference on Friday.
Increasing vaccination could have a significant impact on future cases and hospitalizations, she said, as the younger age group has the highest case rates and is the most socially active in work and recreation. ..
Trend story
PHAC estimates that the fourth wave of COVID-19 could result in 10,000 cases across Canada by mid-September if current public health measures are maintained and vaccination is not accelerated. bottom.
Canada reported an average of about 640 cases per day in late July, when PHAC last issued an update, officials said. Currently, there are nearly 3,500 cases per day. The number of hospitalizations has also begun to increase, with the average number of hospitalizations for seven days more than doubling since the last update.
COVID-19 vaccine is mandatory for workers and offices are still popular among Canadians: polls
“Unfortunately, we can see that the trend is heading in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Howard New, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, pointing out an increase in the number of cases and hospitalization.
He said some states have begun to revive public health measures that require masks. “I think it speaks to the fact that no one wants to go back to the blockade.”
The United States advises citizens to “rethink travel” to Canada amid an increase in COVID-19 cases
Tam thinks a complete blockage can be avoided, but she doesn’t remove them from the table. She said targeted measures such as social gathering masking and size restrictions would help.
However, both officials emphasized the importance of vaccination to slow the growth of the pandemic.
“We can control that future and this will return to vaccination,” Njoo said.
