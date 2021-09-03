Connect with us

British general practitioner cancels flu jab amid vaccine deficiency | flu

38 mins ago

GP surgery has to cancel winter flu vaccination appointments after NHS’s largest provider warns that supplies cannot be delivered for up to two weeks due to “unexpected road cargo problems” No longer get.

Practice England I started contacting the patient to postpone immunity without rebooking at a later date. The problem appeared on Friday when vaccine maker Seqirus wrote to the surgery and warned that he might have to readjust his appointment.

“We are pleased to inform you that due to an unexpected road freight issue, scheduled deliveries will be delayed by a week or two,” the company said.

“We are aware that this unfortunate change may require us to change the schedule of our planned influenza vaccination clinic, and we want to reassure our efforts to ensure that we can plan it. think.”

He added: “Please do not book the clinic until you receive it. [a] Delivery note from us [a week before planned delivery].. “

The letter did not explain if the delay was related to The shortage of truck drivers continues As a result, supermarkets are short of certain products and fast food restaurants need to be closed. We cannot serve special dishes..

It is unclear how confusing the NHS’s flu vaccination campaign will be if the company is unable to vaccinate GP surgery. This is the largest flu vaccination campaign ever, and more groups are eligible for free jabs than ever before.

The minister and the NHS boss want as many people as possible to have jabs to protect the NHS when Covid is likely to come back again.

On Friday, Heaton Mersey’s medical GP surgery in Stockport began canceling patients’ appointments for influenza vaccination.

Immediately after receiving the information from Seqirus, I sent the following message to the affected patients: I have been notified that all influenza deliveries across the UK will be delayed. The expected delivery date has not been determined.

“Therefore, you need to cancel your reservation until you receive confirmation of your new delivery date.”

It is unclear whether Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland is affected, not just the United Kingdom.

The British Medical Association has warned that delays in delivery will have a significant impact.This is because, in addition to a serious shortage of blood sample bottles, the NHS England went to the GP and hospital last week. Dramatically reduce the number of blood tests They perform, and it forced doctors to distribute patients whose blood was taken.

“This issue can affect a significant proportion of the practice and, most importantly, both the burden of practice and, most importantly, the patient,” said Richard, BMA Chair.・ Dr. Votry said. GPS Committee.

“Many clinics have carefully planned and booked influenza vaccination programs for the past few days to weeks, inviting patients to the jab to book, but again to cancel or reschedule the booking. You need to contact. “

Headquartered in Berkshire, the company states that it is “the largest provider and major global supplier of seasonal influenza vaccines to the United Kingdom.” Recently, we opened a new influenza vaccine manufacturing plant in Liverpool, supplying the UK with a dose of 30m.

Cancellation would cause “unnecessary anxiety for patients who crave to be protected before winter,” Vaughrey added.

Dr. Gary Howsam, Vice President of the Royal College of GPs, said: With more than 36 million people eligible for the flu vaccine at the NHS this year, the GP needs a supply chain to run like a clockwork.

“It is imperative that as many people in the at-risk group be vaccinated as early as possible during the flu season. Even a few weeks delay will have a significant impact on practice and its patients.”

Ministers have not yet decided whether to deploy influenza vaccination this year Also used to administer booster covid vaccine To vulnerable groups. Experts Influenza increases by 50% around this winter more than usual.

A spokesperson for Seqirus said: These then led to a 1-2 week delay in your vaccine. We are working hard to resolve this. “

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/03/gp-surgeries-in-england-cancel-flu-jabs-amid-shortage-of-vaccine

