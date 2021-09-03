British general practitioner cancels flu jab amid vaccine deficiency | flu

GP surgery has to cancel winter flu vaccination appointments after NHS’s largest provider warns that supplies cannot be delivered for up to two weeks due to “unexpected road cargo problems” No longer get.

Practice England I started contacting the patient to postpone immunity without rebooking at a later date. The problem appeared on Friday when vaccine maker Seqirus wrote to the surgery and warned that he might have to readjust his appointment.

“We are pleased to inform you that due to an unexpected road freight issue, scheduled deliveries will be delayed by a week or two,” the company said.

“We are aware that this unfortunate change may require us to change the schedule of our planned influenza vaccination clinic, and we want to reassure our efforts to ensure that we can plan it. think.”

He added: “Please do not book the clinic until you receive it. [a] Delivery note from us [a week before planned delivery].. “

The letter did not explain if the delay was related to The shortage of truck drivers continues As a result, supermarkets are short of certain products and fast food restaurants need to be closed. We cannot serve special dishes..

It is unclear how confusing the NHS’s flu vaccination campaign will be if the company is unable to vaccinate GP surgery. This is the largest flu vaccination campaign ever, and more groups are eligible for free jabs than ever before.

The minister and the NHS boss want as many people as possible to have jabs to protect the NHS when Covid is likely to come back again.

On Friday, Heaton Mersey’s medical GP surgery in Stockport began canceling patients’ appointments for influenza vaccination.