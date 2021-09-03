The CDC reports that more and more children are being hospitalized in Covid-19 in states with low immunization rates.





Children’s hospitals have recently become full at Covid-19 hotspots across the country, but children are spared the worst of Covid-19. Hospitalization and death are rarer for children than for adults.

research Covid-19 child admissions and emergency room visits, published Friday in the CDC morbidity and mortality report, were found to have increased from June to August of this year.

During the two weeks from mid-August to late August, ER visits were 3.4 times higher in the states with the lowest vaccination rates and hospitalizations were 3.7 times higher than in the states with the highest vaccination rates. The state with the lowest vaccination rate was in the south.

“Wide community-wide immunization of all targeted individuals is an important element of mitigation strategies to protect the pediatric population from SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 disease,” CDC-led. The team is writing.

And the more contagious Delta variant sent more children to the hospital with Covid-19, a rate similar to the number hospitalized early in the pandemic. Second report found. The team found that hospitalization rates increased five-fold between children and teens and increased rapidly from late June to mid-August. This is consistent with the epidemic of the more contagious delta mutants in the United States. The hospitalization rate for unvaccinated teens was 10 times higher than the hospitalization rate for vaccinated teens. Hospitalization was highest among children up to 4 years and teens 12-17 years. One in four hospitalized children needed intensive care. The data used in this study are from records of hospitalized children, so more children were hospitalized simply because they were exposed to more illnesses in the community, or the delta variant It cannot be shown that it was because the children were sick. However, the study added that “the proportion of hospitalized children and adolescents with severe illness was similar before and during the period when Delta was dominant.” Dr. Rochelle Warrensky, director of the CDC, emphasized the study at a briefing at Whitehouse Covid-19 on Thursday, stating that the children were free from more serious illnesses from the delta mutant. “And while the number of children’s cases is increasing and the overall number of cases is increasing, these studies have shown that the severity of children’s illnesses did not increase. Instead, community illnesses More children are infected with Covid-19 because of the high numbers, “she said. “These data show that community-level vaccinations protect children. As the number of cases of Covid-19 increases in the community, they become ill and come to the emergency room and are admitted to the hospital. The number of children will also increase. “ Therefore, it is important to protect your child. CDC-led researchers said, “Reducing infections and serious consequences in children and adolescents, including vaccination, universal masking in schools, and masking by people over the age of two in other indoor public spaces and child care centers. Precautionary measures for this are important. ” ..

