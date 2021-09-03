West Nile virus case confirmed in Oakland, Macomb County

Are you heading outdoors this weekend for Workers’ Day? State health officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus case of the year in people in Oakland and Macomb counties, so use insect repellent on all Michigans and take other precautions to prevent mosquito bites. I’m looking for it.

Mosquitoes collected in Detroit and Bay City, Kent, McComb, Midland, Auckland, and Wayne counties last week tested positive for West Nile virus and another mosquito-borne disease, Jamestown Canyon virus.

In addition, eastern equine encephalitis, a virus that kills one in three sick people, was detected in mosquito pools in Barry County and deer and horses in Livingston County.

All viruses are transmitted by being bitten by mosquitoes that eat infected birds.

“Be especially careful during peak hours of mosquito bites at dusk and dawn, as a single bite of an infected mosquito can cause serious illness,” said the state’s chief medical officer and deputy director. Dr. Johnny Cardun said. Health, in a statement.

“We urge the Michigans to take precautions, such as using insect repellents and wearing long-sleeved shirts and long trousers outdoors, after the weekend of the holidays.”

West Nile virus symptoms

West nile virus According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. Most infected people have no symptoms at all. However, 1 in 5 people develop symptoms that include:

heat

Body pain

Joint pain

Vomiting or diarrhea

rash

headache

One in 150 affects the central nervous system and develops more serious symptoms, including: