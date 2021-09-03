Connect with us

Health

The Minister can go against JCVI and promote Covid Jab for everyone between the ages of 12 and 15.Vaccines and immunization

Published

25 mins ago

on

By

 


For the first time, the minister disobeyed the advice of official vaccine advisors and gave Covid Jab to everyone aged 12 to 15 after scientific groups concluded that the net health benefits of vaccination of the age group were too small. I was able to proceed.

In a move to highlight widening disparities between government and scientific advisers in the next phase of the vaccination program, ministers look for additional evidence that may help overturn the observer’s verdict. Probably.

In a statement on Friday, after a few days of speculation Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) said that the health benefits of vaccination across the age group outweighed the risks, but “at this time, the benefits of supporting general vaccination of healthy 12-15 years. The margin is believed to be too small. “

Instead, the Commission recommends expanding existing vaccination programs for older children with health conditions such as heart disease, type 1 diabetes, and severe asthma to increase the qualified cohort to approximately 200,000. Did.

This decision has hit the government. Given that most schools in the UK have recently returned this week, the government has been quietly upset by the decision from JCVI and has launched an existing mass vaccination program for such children in places including Israel. I pointed out. United States and Germany.

However, JCVI emphasized in an implicit invitation to dismiss its recommendations that the minister could consider seeking individualized advice on this, as its mission does not include a wide range of issues such as school turmoil. Did. This is an unprecedented proposal by the organization.

“This isn’t what JCVI says no,” government sources said. “They said they had a small benefit, but as they reveal, they value it from a very narrow perspective.”

Immediately after the announcement of JCVI, Health Minister Sajid Javid and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland called on their chief medical officers to “consider the issue from a broader perspective.”

Authorities have emphasized waiting for a verdict, but it is very likely that JCVI’s recommendations will be overturned. “We don’t want to judge that in advance, but vaccination of everyone between the ages of 12 and 15 is still very advanced,” said another government source.

But that added a further delay to the plan the minister wanted to start when the school returned, and the chief medical officer will meet next week, “a few days” to evaluate the evidence. I expect that you may need.

Jeff Burton, secretary-general of the Association of School and University Leaders, said the door “seems to remain open” for the government to vaccinate more school-aged children. He said he was happy.

“The problem is that time is approaching. The fall semester is approaching. We really need to make a decision,” Burton said. “We can’t have another term with great educational confusion.”

Other scientists have vehemently criticized JCVI’s decision, which is understood to have been reached by majority vote at the meeting on Thursday.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, called the move “totally shocking.”

Gurda Sani said: “They are recklessly endangering the health of their children based on ideology rather than science. The benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks-this has been clear for some time. Still, around the world. With more than 12 million children vaccinated in Japan, 47% fully vaccinated in France, and many European countries approaching this goal, JCVI has no scientific justification. We are not in an exceptional position. “

JCVI – “Significant Uncertainty” About Covid Jab for Children 12-15 Years Old, According to Video
JCVI – “Significant Uncertainty” About Covid Jab for Children 12-15 Years Old, According to Video

One risk posed by JCVI was the possibility of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation in vaccinated children. This is very rare and children tend to recover quickly, but there was uncertainty about the long-term effects due to the need for further research.

However, Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said that the risk of developing myocarditis was “significantly higher in young people infected with Covid-19 than in young people vaccinated with Pfizerjab. “.

“This is a very disappointing and worrying decision,” he added.

Scotland’s coronavirus infection, which school returned two weeks ago, has risen to its highest level since estimates began last fall. It is believed that 1 in 75 people had Covid last week, up from 1 in 140 last week.

The UK figure is 1 in 70, unchanged from last week, but the minister recognizes that returning to school could change this.

Apart from this, JCVI still needs to be decided The third “booster” jab issue, And whether these are universal or should only be targeted at the elderly or more clinically vulnerable people. A decision is scheduled for next week after the results of research on this issue have been published.

No minister has publicly criticized JCVI, but he is dissatisfied with the pace of decision-making.Former Health Minister on Friday Jeremy Hunt Ministers said they should consider deploying booster injections even in the absence of a green light from the guard dog.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/03/uk-rules-out-covid-vaccinations-for-children

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: