The Minister can go against JCVI and promote Covid Jab for everyone between the ages of 12 and 15.Vaccines and immunization

For the first time, the minister disobeyed the advice of official vaccine advisors and gave Covid Jab to everyone aged 12 to 15 after scientific groups concluded that the net health benefits of vaccination of the age group were too small. I was able to proceed.

In a move to highlight widening disparities between government and scientific advisers in the next phase of the vaccination program, ministers look for additional evidence that may help overturn the observer’s verdict. Probably.

In a statement on Friday, after a few days of speculation Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) said that the health benefits of vaccination across the age group outweighed the risks, but “at this time, the benefits of supporting general vaccination of healthy 12-15 years. The margin is believed to be too small. “

Instead, the Commission recommends expanding existing vaccination programs for older children with health conditions such as heart disease, type 1 diabetes, and severe asthma to increase the qualified cohort to approximately 200,000. Did.

This decision has hit the government. Given that most schools in the UK have recently returned this week, the government has been quietly upset by the decision from JCVI and has launched an existing mass vaccination program for such children in places including Israel. I pointed out. United States and Germany.

However, JCVI emphasized in an implicit invitation to dismiss its recommendations that the minister could consider seeking individualized advice on this, as its mission does not include a wide range of issues such as school turmoil. Did. This is an unprecedented proposal by the organization.

“This isn’t what JCVI says no,” government sources said. “They said they had a small benefit, but as they reveal, they value it from a very narrow perspective.”

Immediately after the announcement of JCVI, Health Minister Sajid Javid and his counterparts in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland called on their chief medical officers to “consider the issue from a broader perspective.”

Authorities have emphasized waiting for a verdict, but it is very likely that JCVI’s recommendations will be overturned. “We don’t want to judge that in advance, but vaccination of everyone between the ages of 12 and 15 is still very advanced,” said another government source.

But that added a further delay to the plan the minister wanted to start when the school returned, and the chief medical officer will meet next week, “a few days” to evaluate the evidence. I expect that you may need.

Jeff Burton, secretary-general of the Association of School and University Leaders, said the door “seems to remain open” for the government to vaccinate more school-aged children. He said he was happy.

“The problem is that time is approaching. The fall semester is approaching. We really need to make a decision,” Burton said. “We can’t have another term with great educational confusion.”

Other scientists have vehemently criticized JCVI’s decision, which is understood to have been reached by majority vote at the meeting on Thursday.

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, a clinical epidemiologist at Queen Mary University of London, called the move “totally shocking.”

Gurda Sani said: “They are recklessly endangering the health of their children based on ideology rather than science. The benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks-this has been clear for some time. Still, around the world. With more than 12 million children vaccinated in Japan, 47% fully vaccinated in France, and many European countries approaching this goal, JCVI has no scientific justification. We are not in an exceptional position. “

JCVI – “Significant Uncertainty” About Covid Jab for Children 12-15 Years Old, According to Video

One risk posed by JCVI was the possibility of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation in vaccinated children. This is very rare and children tend to recover quickly, but there was uncertainty about the long-term effects due to the need for further research.

However, Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, said that the risk of developing myocarditis was “significantly higher in young people infected with Covid-19 than in young people vaccinated with Pfizerjab. “.

“This is a very disappointing and worrying decision,” he added.

Scotland’s coronavirus infection, which school returned two weeks ago, has risen to its highest level since estimates began last fall. It is believed that 1 in 75 people had Covid last week, up from 1 in 140 last week.

The UK figure is 1 in 70, unchanged from last week, but the minister recognizes that returning to school could change this.