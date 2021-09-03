U.S. hospital-borne infections surged in 2020

September 3, 2021-CDC analysis shows that some medical-related infections in US hospitals surged in 2020 compared to the previous year. .. Soaring hospitalization rates, patients with illnesses requiring more frequent and intensive care, and Pandemic-Stuff shortages and supply shortages contributed to this increase.

A CDC survey released Thursday reported an increase in medical-related infections for the first time since 2015. Infection control and hospital epidemiology

The findings “reflect the tremendous stress COVID has put on our healthcare system.” Arjun Srinivasan, MD,Says the Deputy Director of the CDC’s Healthcare-related Infection Prevention Program in Atlanta.

Although he was not the author of the article, the study was conducted under his supervision.

“We don’t want anyone to read this report, which I think represents the failure of individual healthcare providers or healthcare providers in this country in the care of COVID patients,” he said. say.

The influx of long-term hospital patients and the lack of staffing and personal protective equipment made it difficult to pay close attention to infection control protocols. Blood infections associated with central venous catheters increased the most. -Dante I. Rodriguez, MD (@doctorquimera) September 2, 2021

Medical professionals “have provided very good care to patients in very difficult situations,” says Srinivasan.

“People don’t fail—systems fail—and that’s what happened here,” he says. “The systems needed to prevent medical-related infections were not as powerful as needed to overcome this challenge.”

In this study, researchers used data reported to the National Healthcare Safety Network, CDC’s medical-related infection tracking system. The team compared national standard infection rates from 2019 to 2020 for six typical infections.

Bloodstream infections related to central venous catheters.

Catheter-related urinary tract infections.

VentilatorRelated event.

Colon surgery and abdominal infections Hysterectomy

Clostridium difficile Infection.

Methicillin resistance Staphylococcus aureus (((MRSA)Infection.

“The new report emphasizes the need for healthcare facilities to strengthen their infection control programs and support them with the right resources to address new threats to public health, while at the same time ensuring the benefits of combat. I am. [infections] It won’t be lost. “

Analysis revealed a significant increase in bloodstream infections nationwide around the central line, a long IV line inserted into a large vein.Catheter, ventilator, and MRSA Infectious diseases have also increased.