Michigan has reported 4,448 new coronavirus cases and 51 deaths since Thursday, September 2.

On Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3, 4,448 new confirmed coronavirus cases (mean 2,224 per day) and 51 confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported.

Of the new deaths reported on Friday, 28 were identified in a death certificate review, three times a week, and the number of cases confirmed since the last web update on Wednesday, September 1. Represents a new introduction to the Michigan disease monitoring system. ..

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan confirmed an average of 2,000 new confirmed cases and 20 confirmed deaths per day last week.

This has increased from an average of 1,729 confirmed cases for seven days on August 27, a week ago, and has not exceeded 2,000 cases for more than three months since mid-May.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 955,640 cases of coronavirus have been reported and 20,367 deaths have been confirmed. In addition, the state has reported 115,323 possible cases and 1,305 possible deaths, which were determined by doctors and / or antigen tests to be COVID-19, but detect the presence of the virus. No confirmatory PCR test was performed.

Below is a graph showing the 7-day average of new cases reported per day across the pandemic.

Of the 83 counties in Michigan, 81 reported new cases on Thursday and / or Friday.

Only Alcona and Montmorency counties in the northeastern Lower Peninsula saw no new cases.

Wayne County, including Detroit, topped the list with 620 new cases. This was followed by Auckland with 488, Kent with 404, McComb with 362, and Ottawa with 216. Genecy (141), Washtenaw (139), Kalamazoo (135), Livingston (105) and Jackson (99) closed the top ten.

Thirty-one counties reported at least one death. There were eight in Wayne County, five in Genesee County, four in Oakland County, and three in Kent County. Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, St. The Clair and Tuscola counties each reported two. One in each of Arkona, Allegan, Bay, Charles Bois, Claire, Eaton, Grand Traverse, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Kalkaska, McKinack, Mecosta, Midland, Moncalm, Montmorency, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Presqual, Saginaw, Shiawassee. There was a dead person. And Van Buren County.

Currently, more than 5,000 people have died in Wayne County, including Detroit. Wayne County has the highest immunization rates, but Detroit is at the bottom.

As of Friday, the number of eligible individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine increased to 60.7%. See the graph below to see the immunity rate by county. Leelanau, Auckland, Grand Traverse, Washtenau and Emmet counties each exceed 70%. Cass County, Hillsdale County and Detroit continue to show the lowest immunization rates. Osceola County is ranked directly above Detroit.

As of Friday, September 3, hospitals throughout the state are treating 1,254 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, and the ICU has 329 patients. Of those hospitalized, 22 are children. The numbers have declined slightly since Wednesday, but have increased from 1,244, including 28 children who were hospitalized as of August 27, when there were 304 patients in the ICU.

Of the 28,083 diagnostic tests processed on Thursday, September 2, 8.7% returned positive for SARS-CoV-2. The 7-day average is currently 9.1%, up from 8.6% on August 26th.



The graph below shows new cases over the last 30 days based on the onset of symptoms. Recent figures are incomplete in this graph, as it can take up to a week or more after getting sick to see coronavirus test results.

You can recall charts for any county and hover your cursor over the bar to see the date and the number of cases.



The average 7-day death toll in Michigan is 20. Although it has decreased slightly since Wednesday, it has increased from an average of 17 people for 7 days on August 27, and is increasing. (This average is based on the date reported by MDHHS, not the actual date of death.) From July to August, the number remained less than 10.



For more information on state-wide data, please visit: MLive Coronavirus Data Page.

To find a test site near you State online test search Send an email to [email protected] Or call 888-535-6136 between 8am and 5pm on weekdays.

