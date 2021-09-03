Howard County prepares for vaccine booster and third dose





“We are pleased that the Community Resources and Services Department, Aging and Independence Office (OAI) is at the forefront of booster clinic planning with our partners.” OAI administrator Jenna Crawley said.. “We believe it is essential to bring vaccine boosters into the community for optimal access to older people in Howard County. Once the boosters are generally approved, our office will be in the Howard County Health Department. And in collaboration with the Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Community Health Team, we will provide booster clinics for seniors apartments, small assisted living homes, and more than 50 centers. “ Third dose

People with moderate to severely impaired immune systems are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and cannot build the same level of immunity to the double-dose vaccine series compared to people without immunodeficiency. There is a possibility. This additional dose is intended to improve the response of immunocompromised people to the first vaccine series.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) No At this time, additional doses or booster shots are recommended for other populations. HealthandHuman Services (HHS) Announce plan COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots will be available this fall. The CDC recommends that people with moderate to severely weakened immune systems receive a booster dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the second dose. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Also Modern COVID-19 vaccine.. Currently, the CDC recommends that additional doses be given to people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency. This includes people who: Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

Taking an organ transplant and taking a drug that suppresses the immune system

Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Aggressive treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response Residents should consult with their healthcare provider about their medical condition and whether additional doses are appropriate. To view the FAQ about the third dose, go to the Department of Health FAQ here..

