A new coronavirus variant called the “Mu variant” monitored by the World Health Organization – Orange County Register





New coronavirus variants that have shown potential to evade immunity are currently being closely monitored by World Health Organization and US officials. Named after the Greek alphabet by convention, the Mu variant was first documented in Colombia and has a “mutant constellation that exhibits the potential properties of immune evasion.” World Health Organization Report Published earlier this week. The mutant has been added to the WHO list.Variant of interest“On Monday. The mutant of interest is a mutant with genetic alterations that can affect characteristics such as infectivity and severity of the disease and cause significant community expansion. The mutants of interest are not as bad as the “mutants of concern” (such as the Delta mutants). Delta mutants are defined as variants that cause widespread and increased severity or reduced efficacy of public health measures such as vaccines and social distance. .. According to WHO reports, there are several “sporadic” reports of mu mutant cases and outbreaks in South America and Europe. Overall, cases of Mu variants account for 0.1% of all infectious diseases worldwide, while the prevalence of Colombia is approximately 39%, a consistent increase. When asked about Mu variants at a press conference on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease specialist in the United States, said: This variant has a series of mutations that suggest avoiding certain antibodies … but there is not much clinical data to suggest, most of which are laboratory in vitro data. “ According to Fouch, the Mu variant has been taken seriously and closely monitored, but it is not a threat at this time. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mu mutants account for 0.2% of US coronavirus cases. The highly contagious delta mutant still accounts for almost all coronavirus cases in the United States. Dr. Daniel Kritzkes, Head of Infectious Diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said it was a bit premature to know if the Mu mutant would cause concern, but the mutation progressed. Monitoring is important. “Given the fact that mutants have been detected in South America and the United Kingdom, have been associated with several clusters, and have these mutations related to mutations, there is certainly good reason to monitor them carefully. Yes, “says Kuritzkes. According to, there were 44 Mu variants detected in the United Kingdom as of last week. Public Health Services in the United Kingdom. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has rapidly circulated several major variants, Kuritzkes said. He said that the alpha variant, which began in the United Kingdom and was once dominant in the United States, was soon replaced by the delta variant. The WHO list includes several other interesting variants, including the first Iota variant found in the United States, the Kappa variant of Indian origin, the Lambda variant found in Peru, and the Eta variant found in multiple countries. there is.

