Health
Immunization surges in Waterloo region after Ontario passport announcement
Health officials have observed a surge in vaccinations in the Waterloo region this week after the state announced that a strengthened COVID-19 vaccine certificate, also known as a vaccine passport, will be implemented later this month.
At a briefing on Friday, officials said 30 percent more people attended the Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, the day after the announcement, compared to last week’s numbers.
Also, over the past two days, the overall proportion of people receiving first doses has skyrocketed from about 30% to over 40%.
“Vaccination is essential to protect our community,” said a medical officer who continues to encourage more people to be vaccinated, especially before the state’s certificate obligations begin. Labia Bana said.
Officials said they were expecting more people at the vaccination clinic over the weekend.
21COVID-19 Fridays
According to Bana, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region is increasing, but hospitalization and outbreaks are stable.
The Waterloo region reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 1 case from the previous day. There were 170 active cases in the area.
Seven were hospitalized for the virus, six of whom were in the intensive care unit. There were no additional COVID-related deaths.
There were 6 active outbreaks in the area.
- One is Rising Oaks Early Learning, and there are two cases.
- Two in the aggregate settings: one is one case and the other is two cases.
- There are two hospitality companies.
- One is a hair salon and there are two cases.
- There are eight cases, one in the retirement home of Conestuga Lodge. One is a staff member and seven are non-staff members.
Regional trends
From December 22, 2020 to August 28, 2021, the vaccine is estimated to have prevented 3,498, 520 hospitalizations and 73 deaths in individuals over the age of 18, according to Bana.
Of the cases reported in the last 30 days, about 70% were unvaccinated and the majority of hospitalizations (about 70%) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and all admitted to the ICU. 100% of the cases were unvaccinated. And two of those cases had fatal consequences.
Return to school safety
Students and adolescents remain a top priority for health authorities.
Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief of the Regional Police, who heads the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said:
“We continue to work with the school board to develop vaccination opportunities with the help of reducing barriers and making vaccines more accessible,” Hilton added.
Hilton said as of Tuesday that all operating clinics no longer facilitate bookings, but instead operate as walk-ins. The region has previously announced that Cambridge Pinebush will reduce operations and will be open two days a week starting Saturday.
“We need to accelerate vaccinations, limit the number of contacts, and implement public health measures to protect our community and children returning to school next week,” Bana said of a safety reminder. I added a list and said.
- Practice physical distance
- Avoid crowded spaces
- Spend time outdoors or in a well-ventilated indoor space
- Wear a mask indoors or outdoors if you cannot keep physical distance
- Wash hands and cover cough
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/kitchener-waterloo/waterloo-reigon-vaccine-passport-1.6163907
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]