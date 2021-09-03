Immunization surges in Waterloo region after Ontario passport announcement

Health officials have observed a surge in vaccinations in the Waterloo region this week after the state announced that a strengthened COVID-19 vaccine certificate, also known as a vaccine passport, will be implemented later this month.

At a briefing on Friday, officials said 30 percent more people attended the Boardwalk Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, the day after the announcement, compared to last week’s numbers.

Also, over the past two days, the overall proportion of people receiving first doses has skyrocketed from about 30% to over 40%.

“Vaccination is essential to protect our community,” said a medical officer who continues to encourage more people to be vaccinated, especially before the state’s certificate obligations begin. Labia Bana said.

Officials said they were expecting more people at the vaccination clinic over the weekend.

21COVID-19 Fridays

According to Bana, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region is increasing, but hospitalization and outbreaks are stable.

The Waterloo region reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 1 case from the previous day. There were 170 active cases in the area.

Seven were hospitalized for the virus, six of whom were in the intensive care unit. There were no additional COVID-related deaths.

There were 6 active outbreaks in the area.

One is Rising Oaks Early Learning, and there are two cases.

Two in the aggregate settings: one is one case and the other is two cases.

There are two hospitality companies.

One is a hair salon and there are two cases.

There are eight cases, one in the retirement home of Conestuga Lodge. One is a staff member and seven are non-staff members.

Regional trends

From December 22, 2020 to August 28, 2021, the vaccine is estimated to have prevented 3,498, 520 hospitalizations and 73 deaths in individuals over the age of 18, according to Bana.

Of the cases reported in the last 30 days, about 70% were unvaccinated and the majority of hospitalizations (about 70%) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and all admitted to the ICU. 100% of the cases were unvaccinated. And two of those cases had fatal consequences.

Return to school safety

Students and adolescents remain a top priority for health authorities.

Shirley Hilton, Deputy Chief of the Regional Police, who heads the Waterloo Regional Vaccine Distribution Task Force, said:

“We continue to work with the school board to develop vaccination opportunities with the help of reducing barriers and making vaccines more accessible,” Hilton added.

Hilton said as of Tuesday that all operating clinics no longer facilitate bookings, but instead operate as walk-ins. The region has previously announced that Cambridge Pinebush will reduce operations and will be open two days a week starting Saturday.

“We need to accelerate vaccinations, limit the number of contacts, and implement public health measures to protect our community and children returning to school next week,” Bana said of a safety reminder. I added a list and said.