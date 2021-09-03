Health
Studies show that long-term COVID is less likely after a breakthrough infection
- A new study found that vaccinated people infected with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 had a 49% lower risk of developing long-distance COVID-19.
- Symptoms of long-distance COVID-19 can last for weeks, months, or even longer. They include brain fog, malaise, persistent loss of smell or taste, hair loss, and numbness.
- Some people who had mild cases of COVID-19 still end up with symptoms of long-distance COVID-19. This new study found that breakthrough cases are unlikely to lead to long-distance COVID-19.
COVID-19 can cause serious illness and can lead to hospitalization and death. However, some people who have mild symptoms now have long-term symptoms called long-distance COVID-19 or “long-distance COVID.”
“Long COVID is a persistent symptom syndrome that develops after the virus that causes COVID has been removed.” Thomas Good, DO, Vice-Chair of Medicine and Director of the Post-COVID Recovery Center at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Healthline.
According to the intestines, symptoms can last for weeks or months, including fog in the brain, malaise, persistent odor and taste loss, hair loss, and numbness.
With the rise in vaccination, health professionals are asking whether people with breakthrough infections are at the same risk of developing long-distance COVID-19 as unvaccinated people. I’m trying to judge.
Researchers analyzed data from more than 1.2 million adults in the UK who participated nationwide COVID Symptom Study..
They evaluated reports from people who received at least one Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or AstraZeneca mRNA COVID-19 vaccine between December 2020 and July 2021.
The researchers included a control group of unvaccinated people for comparison.
According to a survey of 971,504 fully vaccinated people, only 0.2% developed breakthrough infections.
Comparing this data with reports from unvaccinated people infected with COVID-19, we found that breakthrough cases were associated with a 49% lower risk of symptoms lasting more than 4 weeks after infection. I did.
“Recent reports show that some people have symptoms for at least a year after infection,” he said. Dr. David HirschwerkInfectious disease specialist at Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY. “Of course, some people will solve it sooner.”
Studies have shown that flail was significantly associated with breakthrough infections in the elderly after the first vaccination.
Two possible reasons researchers have given this finding are that frail adults are often in long-term care facilities at high risk of respiratory illness and that their immune system is weakened due to older age. ..
“Therefore, this increased risk may reflect increased exposure. Unlike non-weak elderly people, frail older people may require caregiver visits or attendance at medical facilities. There is, “the author of the study wrote.
“It remains relatively rare,” said Hirschwerk. “But there is an increase in breakthrough cases compared to a few months ago.”
He confirmed that the delta mutant dramatically reduced the effectiveness of the vaccine.
“The vaccine is about 65% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection, but previous estimates were about 90%,” he said.
According to Hirschwerk, a breakthrough increase in infections is a more infectious Delta variant, weakened immunity in people vaccinated more than 6 months ago, and reduced community mitigation to prevent infection. It may be a combination of.
“Currently, the prevalence of COVID-19 is increasing overall,” he emphasized. This means increased exposure to the coronavirus for all.
However, the CDC points out that:
- People who are fully vaccinated against breakthrough infections are less likely to develop a serious illness than those who are not vaccinated and are infected with COVID-19.
- Even if fully vaccinated people develop symptoms, they tend to be less severe than those experienced by unvaccinated people, reducing the risk of hospitalization or death.
Hirschwerk said it is important that all qualified individuals be vaccinated.
“There are so many important reasons,” he said. “But new data confirm that vaccination can also reduce an individual’s chances of developing long-term COVID if they develop a breakthrough infection compared to when they are infected when they are not vaccinated. I am. “
Gut, who specializes in treating people with long-distance COVID-19, says that the best strategy to reduce the risk of all COVID-19 complications “including long-distance COVID syndrome and death” remains vaccination. I agree with
Long-distance COVID-19 affects a significant number of people recovering from illness. According to a new study, people vaccinated against breakthrough infections have a 49% lower risk of developing long-term symptoms.
Experts say that people who have been completely vaccinated against breakthrough infections are less likely to develop serious illness or be hospitalized.
They also say that there is currently no cure for long-distance COVID-19, but vaccination is a preventative strategy for everyone.
