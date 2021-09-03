Studies show that long-term COVID is less likely after a breakthrough infection

Share on Pinterest People wait for the COVID-19 vaccine.Wang Ying / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

A new study found that vaccinated people infected with a breakthrough case of COVID-19 had a 49% lower risk of developing long-distance COVID-19.

Symptoms of long-distance COVID-19 can last for weeks, months, or even longer. They include brain fog, malaise, persistent loss of smell or taste, hair loss, and numbness.

Some people who had mild cases of COVID-19 still end up with symptoms of long-distance COVID-19. This new study found that breakthrough cases are unlikely to lead to long-distance COVID-19.

COVID-19 can cause serious illness and can lead to hospitalization and death. However, some people who have mild symptoms now have long-term symptoms called long-distance COVID-19 or “long-distance COVID.”

“Long COVID is a persistent symptom syndrome that develops after the virus that causes COVID has been removed.” Thomas Good, DO, Vice-Chair of Medicine and Director of the Post-COVID Recovery Center at Staten Island University Hospital in New York, told Healthline.

According to the intestines, symptoms can last for weeks or months, including fog in the brain, malaise, persistent odor and taste loss, hair loss, and numbness.

With the rise in vaccination, health professionals are asking whether people with breakthrough infections are at the same risk of developing long-distance COVID-19 as unvaccinated people. I’m trying to judge.