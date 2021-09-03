



Palermo, NY — This year, two horses on the same farm were first reported dead from the Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus (EEE) in Oswego County. The horse died earlier this week on a farm in the town of Palermo, according to a news release released by the Oswego County Health Department. The presence of EEE in horses was confirmed by the State Department of Health on Friday. Neither horse was vaccinated with EEE, according to people in the Heath department. According to Ministry of Health officials, the EEE virus will continue to operate in the environment until the first frost. Jiancheng Huang, Director of Public Health in Oswego County, said: “Avoid being outdoors during the most active times of mosquitoes, mainly at dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors, you should wear long pants and long sleeves and use insect repellent.” EEE was found at sampling sites in Palermo, ALBION, West Monroe, Hastings, Central Square and Constantia, health officials said. Both humans and horses are at risk of developing EEE after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Since 1971, eight human EEE deaths have been reported in Onondaga and Oswego counties. EEE is spread by mosquitoes that feed on infected birds and become infected. Freshwater wetlands such as Cicero Swamp in Onondaga County and Toad Harbor in Oswego County are major breeding grounds for mosquitoes that carry EEE. Many people live near those swamps. Mosquitoes infected with EEE can travel up to 5 miles. Mr Huang said the Department of Health is discussing more aerial spraying and is working with aerial sprayers to get the right supply. He said there is currently a national shortage of pesticides. The plan will be announced at the time of the final decision. The Department of Health conducted an aerial spray of Toad Harbor Swamp on August 24th. For more information on how to protect your family from mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department (315-349-3547) or visit: https://health.oswegocounty.com/.. Staff writer James McLendon covers the latest news, crime and public safety. Do you have tips, story ideas, questions or comments? Do you want to contact him at 914-204-2815 [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.syracuse.com/health/2021/09/pair-of-horses-from-same-farm-die-of-eastern-equine-encephalitis-in-oswego-county.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

