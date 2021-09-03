COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Gives Way to Influenza Vaccination | COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease)





The frequency of regular COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the Colombia-Columbia community will decrease as school-based influenza vaccination clinics begin to grow. The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department (PHHS) announced on Thursday that the frequency of regular COVID vaccination clinics would decrease as it turned its attention to the influenza vaccine clinics returning to school. PHHS Scott Claddy’s assistant director explained that these flu clinics occur annually. School clinics are held at all Colombian public schools and eight local private schools. Mr. Claddy said he could even open school clinics during the day and community clinics at night. PHHS will work with school staff to schedule visits to the class clinic and parents will need to sign a release form for student immunity. Clardy explained that this was an important cause because he was unable to complete these clinics at school last year. “It’s very easy for parents to go to school to do this. It’s important to remember that immunization also protects everyone else at home.” Said Mr. Claddy. Last year, due to the pandemic, the flu season looked a little different. According to PHHS, there were 4,018 influenza outbreaks in Colombia during the 2019-2020 influenza season. During the 2020-2021 flu season, only 69 cases were seen in Colombia. PHHS explained that it believes that the number of influenza has generally decreased as a result of COVID precautions taken, such as wearing masks and increasing social distance. During the 2019-2020 influenza season, PHHS received 12,942 influenza vaccines. During the 2020-2021 season, they received 7,648 doses. Clardy emphasized that although the frequency of COVID vaccination clinics has decreased, all residents of Colombia are encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. PHHS said there are community clinics around Colombia during the week of September 6th and 15th. The COVID-19 vaccine can also find a list of vaccinated people and their information online. KOMU.com/Vaccine.. Tuesday, September 7

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Services

1005 W. Worley St., Colombia

September 8th (Wednesday)

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

1707 Smiley Lane, Colombia

2 pm to 6 pm Saturday, September 11

Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Services

1005 W. Worley St., Colombia

9 am to 1 pm Tuesday, September 14

Midweight Label Plaza

6401 W. Highway 40, Colombia

1 pm to 4 pm September 15th (Wednesday)

Harrisburg Christian Church

201 Sexton St., Harrisburg

2 pm to 4 pm In addition to these clinics, MU Healthcare has recently Announced a new vaccination clinic At a women’s and children’s hospital. Eric Maze, a spokesman for MU HealthCare, said he is stepping up his efforts to vaccinate both influenza and COVID-19. Looking at this flu season, Usually starts In October, Clardy explained that there wasn’t much to predict. “The flu season can be strange and difficult to predict,” he said. There are four strains of influenza that the vaccine will protect you from next year. “The more people who get vaccinated, the better the flu season will be,” said Claddy, emphasizing the importance of vaccination.



