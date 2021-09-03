Hawaiian doctors ask the state to enact a stay-at-home order when hospitals are full of COVID patients

According to the Associated Press, Hawaiian doctors urged state leaders to enact another stay-at-home order as hospitals fill patients and resources with a surge in COVID-19 across the island.

Dr. Jonathan Dwarkin, a state infectious disease expert, said the influx of patients would soon put Hawaii “in a situation where we are delivering medical care.”

Dworkin does not support another blockade idea, but he believes it is better than the option of running out of resources to treat the patient.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​doing so, but the hospital is in a situation where it’s very tense, it’s very difficult to care for patients other than COVID, and there’s a risk of oxygen deficiency,” Dworkin said.

Having to distribute treatments like oxygen is popular because it forces doctors and other healthcare providers to decide which patients will receive potentially life-saving treatments. It would be “much uglier” than no mission, Dwarkin said.

See below for a detailed report from the Associated Press.

Doctors throughout the state have made recommendations that Hawaii may help control the spread of delta variants.

They say they failed to implement the various measures the state agreed on last year. This includes enhanced rapid testing, better air filtration systems in schools and businesses, and improved contact tracing.

Some believe that a more robust screening process for travelers, including two tests, pre-travel and post-arrival, can also help delay the spread of the disease.

“It is an epidemiological crime in my opinion that the island nation does not take border control seriously,” Dworkin added. But “the biggest impact of strict border control would have been months ago.”

Prior to July, Hawaii reported an average of 46 cases in seven days. That number on Friday was 881.

And even if the hospital is full and the morgue brings in a portable container for the corpse, the leaders haven’t made any significant changes to the policy.

The state recently announced that groups of more than 10 people indoors and more than 25 people outdoors would not get together, but a party of more than 300 people disbanded by police on the beach last weekend had no reason to violate COVID-19. It was done.

Vaccine passes for restaurants, bars and other businesses have been announced on Oahu, but the program will not start in the weeks and the benefits of vaccination incentives could be months ahead.

The governor recently suggested that people stop traveling to Hawaii until the end of October, but he did not change the official travel rules.

Governor David Ige did not immediately respond to a message from the Associated Press on health care workers’ concerns on Thursday.

The governor posted a video on social media begging people to act responsibly on holiday weekends.

“Hawaii is suffering from an unprecedented and disastrous surge in cases of COVID-19,” Ige said. “Our hospital is pushed to the limit.”

Ige asked travelers to voluntarily test after arriving on the island, set curfew, avoid crowds, and wear masks.

The governor also quietly signed Orde This week, we will waive the blame of the booming healthcare professionals and hospitals.

Hospitals and health care workers are “exempt from civil liability for deaths or injuries allegedly caused by acts or omissions by medical facilities,” the order states with legal liability, including illegal acts and negligence. I did.

Authorities say that only a small portion of the cases are directly linked to tourists.

However, in July, when travel rules were relaxed, hundreds of thousands of visitors and residents began traveling. Hotels and beaches were packed, local families gathered for birthday parties and reunions, and tourists were packed into luaus and restaurants.

Dr. Kaponocheon Hansen, Medical Director of the Kauai Community Health Center, said: “And from there, you really just saw this surge.”

Dr. Libby Char of the State Department said cases were likely to be missing among visitors who may not have been tested during the holidays.

“Are you underestimating the travelers who arrive and those who get sick afterwards? Yes, maybe we are,” Char said. “If they haven’t tested, it’s really hard to identify those people.”

And now, Delta Variant is hitting unvaccinated residents of Hawaii. The state has one of the highest immunization rates in the country, but since the outbreak of the pandemic, this surge has repeated, setting the record for the highest number of cases and deaths. According to the state dashboard, about 75% of Hawaii’s inhabitants targeted for vaccination are fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 11 cannot sign up yet.

Hawaii enjoyed the lowest infection, mortality and hospitalization rates in the country before the outbreak of Delta.