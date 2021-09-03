Will Utah bring back a large number of COVID-19 vaccination sites for booster shots?

I remember Utah Massive COVID-19 vaccination site??They may come back to the state for delivery Booster shot Against deadly viruses.

Last month, President Joe Biden announced: Americans need to get booster shots Eight months after the second dose of Pfizer and modelna vaccine as additional protection against the highly contagious and possibly more virulent delta mutants of the virus.

The White House plan could eventually include a second shot of a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, boosting caregiver residents and staff and healthcare professionals during the week of September 20. I was asked to start a shot. The first receipt of the coronavirus vaccine was launched at the end of last year.

However, the government is still awaiting full review and approval of booster shots from the Federal Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, perhaps delaying the start date. Discussion continues Whether additional doses should be given to the general public.

Already, in Utah and other states, a third shot of moderate to severe immunodeficiency is available with organ transplants and treatment for cancer and HIV. The Utah Department of Health does not track how many of these patients received additional vaccines, but expects to track widely available booster doses.

Rich Lakin, director of immunity at the state health department, said preparations were underway to send booster shots to Utahns after federal approval. He said the state is working with local health departments, contractors, pharmacies, health systems and more to prepare.

“It’s hard to plan because we don’t know when a particular date is,” Raykin said, but he should start offering booster shots whenever the state comes to approval. I believe it can be set. “We are flexible. It doesn’t matter if it starts on September 20th or a few months later.”

He said most Utahns are eight months away from the second COVID-19 shot from late November to January. Mass vaccination clinic It may reopen along the Wasatch Front. Not as many as last winter. Utahns blocked phone lines and websites to book vaccines..

Later, as demand exceeded supply, the state initially restricted access to certain groups that were considered more vulnerable to the virus, such as teachers and the elderly. Currently, anyone over the age of 12 can be vaccinated in approximately 1,300 locations in the state. This includes pop-up clinics in clinics and supermarket parking lots.

Rakin said booster shots should also be readily available.

“There should be no restrictions on supply,” he said, saying that vaccine providers are currently ordering vaccines directly from states receiving federal administration. And while the provider is now said that the third dose is only due to immunodeficiency, Lakin said some Utahns don’t want to wait.

“There are reports of people trying to take it a third time. Some just give up, others are screening,” he said. “There is nothing to stop them, except that ACIP (CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation) has not made any recommendations.”

Utah, like many states, struggles to get a full vaccination against a sufficient number of inhabitants. In other words, more than two weeks have passed since the last dose to delay the spread of the delta variant, and cases, hospitalizations and deaths have surged nationwide. ..

As of Friday, less than half of all Utahns were fully vaccinated, but the State Department of Health reported 1,635 new cases and 6 additional deaths from COVID-19. One day ago, Utah Death of the second youth An unvaccinated teenager in Salt Lake County who was hospitalized at the time of her death from the virus.

Han Kim, a professor of public health at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, isn’t sure if a booster shot is needed.

“I’m still not completely convinced that boosters are needed, at least for healthy people,” Kim said, seeing new data from Israel on the effectiveness of COVID-19 booster shots as “dramatic.” Even if it was done, he called it “at best muddy.” A week by Dr. Anthony Fouch, Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor.

Fouch said at a press conference on the White House’s COVID-19 response team on Thursday that more than 12 days after three doses of Pfizer vaccine to approximately 1.1 million Israelis over the age of 60 this summer: Stated. Both confirmed infections and serious illnesses. “

But the New York Times reported on Friday: The White House is being asked to reduce its plans COVID-19 booster shots to give federal health agencies more time to review data, including submissions from pharmaceutical companies.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney Faster action against coronavirus booster shots.. A Utah Republican complained at a hearing in the US Senate in July that “there are a lot of us in line to get boosters” and that it’s not yet available in the United States.

Others, including Kim, have expressed concern that booster doses will be available in wealthier countries, but many high-risk populations around the world do not have adequate access to the coronavirus vaccine. Hmm. World Health Organization last month Booster dose moratorium Until the end of September.

Kim asked questions about the latest data and said, “Given the ethical and moral issues of vaccine distribution, it’s very problematic. People in nursing homes, people with HIV, and perhaps older people. For me, this may make sense. For the rest, not much. ”

Instead of preparing for booster shots, the professor said Utah should strive to vaccinate more people.

“I think it’s much more important to focus on vaccination of people who haven’t been vaccinated yet,” Kim said. “It will do much more to reduce the number than boosters.”

Utah’s latest COVID-19 number

The 1,635 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday included 453 school-age children. 122 people aged 11 to 13 and 168 people aged 14 to 18.

The 7-day rolling average of positive tests is 1,365 per day, and since Thursday, 13,749 people have been tested and 20,473 have been tested in the state. This results in a 7-day rolling average of test positive rates of 10.3% if all results are included and 14.01% if multiple individual tests are excluded.

The number of vaccines given in the state has increased by 8,296 since Thursday.

Currently, 503 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. The state’s death toll from the virus reached 2,658, with six new deaths reported on Friday, all of whom were hospitalized at the time of death. they are: