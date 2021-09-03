Scientific Digest by Dr. Michelle Dickinson: Covid-19 Vaccine

The new NZ Herald Podcast wants to address concerns about the Pfizer vaccine, as the vaccine is open to all New Zealanders over the age of 12.

Science Digest is a new regular podcast that brings together different experts each week to go behind the headlines and explain the science behind the stories in the news.

The series is hosted by award-winning educator, writer, and television presenter Dr. Michelle Dickinson (also known as Nanogirl), who holds a PhD in biomedicine and materials engineering.

Dickinson said he was excited to work on a podcast with Herald.

“Understanding the complex world we live in, especially science, is more important than ever. Science Digest is a collection of world experts who gather the science featured in the news. It’s about analyzing and making sure your audience understands and stays up to date. Dating everything that’s happening. “

In the first episode, Dr. Helen Petousis Harris, a vaccine scholar at the University of Auckland, and Faana Efeso Collins, a councilor at Auckland, joined Dickinson to discuss the hesitation about the Covid-19 vaccine.



NSHis podcast was recorded just four days before New Zealand was returned to the blockade. Authorities have learned that Delta variants are in circulation in the community.

Returning to Level 4, tens of thousands of New Zealanders have gathered to vaccinate Pfizer, and more than 50% of the target population is at least partially vaccinated.

However, many people have not yet booked their first dose. Covid’s misinformation is widespread worldwide, with protests against restrictions and a Covid-positive man leaving Auckland’s quarantine facility early Thursday morning during this recent outbreak.

“It’s a field of science where many people ask questions, and of course they’re trying to understand their health, and the best choices for the health of their loved ones and communities,” Dickinson said. He said.

Collins was an outbreak of media regulars and had the greatest impact on the Pacifica community in South Auckland. There were more than 300 incidents related to the Assemblies of God Service held in Manguere on August 15.

Earlier this year, Collins, who represents Manukau District, was abused online for his strong support for the deployment, and some called on his church to “return” his stance.

He told Dickinson that the abuse was associated with being a public leader and he would continue to support the vaccine.

“Many people in the church believe that vaccines are like a’sign of the beast’. That’s a bad thing. We are poisoning our bodies.

“I trust people like Helen sitting next to me. You’re a scientist and a vaccine scholar. If you’re happy with enough rigorous testing, it’s a community. I think it’s enough for you. “

Petousis-Harris said the communication about the vaccine deployment “missed a few boats” and assumed that the correct information was passed on to everyone.

Collins said communication is important to his community and people are more likely to hear from church and community leaders than doctors and scientists.

“People who often feel deprived of their rights feel angry with people like me because they feel they represent institutions that are doing what we don’t want them to do. I understand that I will stand. “

Common concerns he has heard from the community include misunderstandings about the vaccine that gives birth, new mRNA technology that is part of the vaccine, and whether vaccine development was “rushed”.

Petousis-Harris said the vaccine was developed “very quickly”, but it’s not the same as “in a hurry”.

“We had the tools to develop vaccines really, really quickly, but in the past we couldn’t do that and there were many barriers to meeting those needs.”

She explained in the past that money was one of the big problems in funding vaccines, and the government couldn’t come up with the billions of dollars needed for a vaccine that could never work, but Covid Changed it.