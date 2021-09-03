Rae’s Cafe opposes orders to resolve mask violations

Kansas City, Missouri — The owner of the Rays Cafe in Blue Springs refuses to comply with the Jackson County restaurant closure order after repeatedly violating the county’s COVID-19 order.

A sign posted on the restaurant door on Friday indicated that the Jackson County Environmental Health Authority had closed the facility.

The sign said, “We are not complying with the Jackson County Health Order and pose a serious threat to the health and safety of our patrons.”

“I haven’t done that,” said owner Amanda Wallets.

Wohletz kept customers seated anyway after the county officials left.

A public health expert signed the order, but the space for the restaurant representative to sign it said, “I refused to sign.”

KSHB 41 News received a letter from the county to the restaurant and revoked Rae’s Cafe’s food establishment permit.

It refused to enforce mask obligations and did not properly disinfect the facility, thus calling the operation of the cafe an “imminent health hazard.”

The letter states that operations must be shut down by “Today, September 3rd.”

A Jackson County spokesman said he had received multiple complaints about the Raise Cafe in the last two weeks.

“I don’t respect the Maskman date of this round. I did the whole last round,” Wohletz said. “She came on Friday and issued me a warning, a ticket, a court date. Same thing on Monday, another ticket and a court date.”

Her court day is October 6th with two tickets.

The county said three more complaints came on Friday urging the restaurant to close.

According to Wallets, her staff and everyone who comes to her restaurant are medically exempt, so there is no need to wear a mask. She doesn’t ask customers to wear masks when they come in, and she doesn’t need a reason not to wear masks.

“I don’t go to many places, so I feel safe and comfortable where I go. That’s where I go,” said loyal customer Craig Picard. ..

Mr. Wallets said she believes that mask obligations are unfair to the restaurant industry because it is difficult to cook and work with masks.

“It didn’t work at first,” Wohletz said. “Two years haven’t worked. So why continue to afflict restaurants and bars that have been suffering for so long?”

Wallets said he hasn’t retreated despite the sign on the door and plans to have breakfast on Saturday morning.

In the letter submitted to the cafe, health officials can suspend or revoke permits for facilities that do not comply with health laws, owners can reapply for permits when the breach is corrected, and facilities 48 It is stated that it cannot be re-examined for compliance within an hour of revocation.

Troy Schulte, administrator of Jackson County, said: “From the number of complaints we received, people in our community are concerned about the spread of the virus and hold others accountable to prevent further pain, illness and death in our community. It is clear that there is. “

County enforcement is based on complaints. Health authorities visiting businesses after receiving a complaint must confirm the breach in order to issue a warning or ticket.

They give one warning before they start giving out tickets.

According to the county, the following has been done since the public health order requiring masks came into effect on August 9.

Over 500 complaints.

86 warnings.

22 tickets.

The county has said so far that permits have been revoked in three businesses, including the Raise Cafe, for violating health orders during the pandemic process.