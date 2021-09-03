Health
More than 15,000 COVID-19 cases per day could occur in Canada next month, Tam said.
New modeling released by Tam Friday shows that Canada may see more than 15,000 new cases per day by early October if the current prevalence of COVID-19 remains the same. I did.
This almost doubles Canada’s average of 8,500 cases per day at third wave height, but so far, hospitalizations have not increased as rapidly as in spring. ..
“But of course we can do something about the resurrection,” Tam said.
It doesn’t have to mean a blockade, she said, which no one wants. State governments that use more vaccinations, especially among young adults, and targeted measures such as public mask obligations and capacity limits, need to do so.
“This seems to have said the same thing last fall, but now vaccines are an important tool,” Tam said.
Currently, more than three-quarters of Canadians over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. Tam said the number needs to be increased to more than 80% so that highly infectious delta mutants do not overwhelm the healthcare system, especially in the younger age group with the lowest vaccine intake and the highest infection rates. Said.
According to Health Canada data, there are 7.9 million Canadians over the age of 12 who have not yet been fully vaccinated, half of whom are between the ages of 18 and 39.
Tam said it is of utmost importance to increase vaccine intake in that age group, as young people tend to be more closely associated. They also cause most infections. According to national data, 44% of the new COVID-19 cases in July and August are people between the ages of 20 and 39, accounting for 27% of the total population.
Another 1.6 million Canadians between the ages of 18 and 39 need to be fully vaccinated to reach 80%. Another 216,000 children in their 40s and 318,690 children between the ages of 12 and 17 need to be vaccinated for these groups to reach 80%. Everyone over the age of 50 has already achieved that goal.
Tam said he wanted it to happen by Labor Day, but it’s so unlikely that she said it should happen as soon as possible thereafter.
“The moment we bring people back indoors and access the important things we have to do, we will accelerate,” she said. “So we don’t have much time.”
Tam said federal advice on the use of booster shots will soon be announced between immunocompromised adults and caregivers who have not had the same booster effect as most people with a healthy immune system. ..
“We didn’t have enough data, so please be careful and patience with the boosters of the rest of the population,” Tam said. “And, based on the information we have at hand in Canada, vaccines are very effective, apart from breakthrough infections and infections. They are also very effective for delta-type hospitalizations.”
By giving the first two doses to unvaccinated people, Tam suppresses this fourth wave rather than widely distributing booster shots to those who are already fully vaccinated. He said that there is a big difference.
“I don’t think it will have a big impact on the wave without filling that (vaccine) gap in the young adult population,” Tam said.
This report by Canadian Press was first published on September 3, 2021.
Mia Labson, Canadian Press
Sources
2/ https://lethbridgenewsnow.com/2021/09/03/canada-could-see-above-15k-daily-covid-19-cases-next-month-tam-says/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]