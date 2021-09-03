British authorities may avoid providing watchdog vaccine to young people





British Vaccine Watchdog refused to support Covid Shot for all children aged 12 to 15 on Friday, Advise the government The only health benefit was “slightly greater than the potential known harm,” and the margin was “too small to support universal Covid-19 vaccination in this age group at this time.” That is. However, the Watchdog Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization has suggested that authorities could seek further feedback from the UK’s chief medical officer, who is in the same advisory position as the US President of Surgeons. The best health authorities did so soon. This is a move that increases the likelihood that the UK Government will take very rare steps to disobey the Commission’s decision. In a statement, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid wrote in writing with the Health Ministers of four UK countries (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) to request an assessment of the value of increased vaccination. Said he participated in. All 12-15 year old qualifications. Javid’s statement said the advice would be considered and the decision would be made “soon.”

The Commission explained that the attention came from two factors.Report of “very rare” myocardial inflammation After inoculating young adults with the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna). The Commission has already recommended vaccination for people in a healthy age group who are more vulnerable to severe Covid, such as severe neuropathy and immunosuppression, and for those who live with immunosuppressed people. rice field. On Friday, I advised to expand the list of eligible conditions to include conditions such as heart disease, severe asthma, sickle cell disease, type 1 diabetes, cerebral palsy, autism, epilepsy, and muscular dystrophy. It will qualify more than 200,000 young people, Reported by the BBC..

Britain was one of the hardest hit countries in the first wave of the pandemic and was hit by a huge winter surge, with an average of 1,200 deaths per day for Covid. Delta variants surged further this summer, reaching a peak of 60,000 in mid-July. The number of cases decreased by half within two weeks, but has since risen again. However, deaths remain relatively low at around 100 per day, and British officials say they are demonstrating the power of vaccination to break the link between infectious diseases and serious illnesses. Even if millions of young people are ineligible, 63 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.

