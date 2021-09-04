AHS chief, nurse accuses anti-vaccine duty protesters in hospital

Article content
Vaccine protesters protesting Alberta hospitals have been accused by state medical leaders and the Calgarian who encountered them.
In Calgary, at least 200 protesters gathered outside the Foothills Medical Center on Wednesday to blame the vaccine obligations and passport concept, and the immunization itself.
This was one of several similar demonstrations across the country that have been roundly criticized by healthcare professionals.
People who oppose restrictions and vaccination requirements have the right to protest, but beyond that, some people are accepting patients and health care workers in these places, the president of AHS. Dr. Verna Yiu said.
“I know of cases where AHS employees were yelled at and harassed. Some felt that getting to and from the workplace was unsafe,” she said in a statement on Friday.
“Especially now, targeting healthcare professionals with anger and vitriol is unacceptable.”
According to her, health care workers are under extreme pressure and burned out 18 months after the fight against the pandemic.
Patients and staff were also blocked from entering the hospital and were “unsolicited and very anxious,” she added.
Emergency physicians said the protests were “crushing” for his colleagues, coupled with what he called the government’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis.
“It’s hard to explain emotions. Emotions can be hurt, angry, and discouraged,” said Dr. Noel Gibney.
Healthcare workers are “insulted by these crazy people while trying to save their lives,” he said.
Still, these protesters say they are determined to move forward in the face of what are called “criminal” and “unscientific” measures that violate civil rights.
Some protesters call vaccination a blood clot after receiving reports of very rare blood clots after immunization.
An email message calling for protests on Friday outside Calgary City Hall adopts the motto “never again”, a phrase that has been used for decades to warn against the repeated Holocaust of World War II. Did.
Some of the protesters outside the Foothills Medical Center on Wednesday were nurses upset by the rules announced this week that health workers who were not fully vaccinated by the end of October would face unpaid leave. There was an activist who admitted that there was.
“If someone is afraid or at risk, they have the option of protecting themselves,” said nurse Serena Clauson.
“I believe in complete freedom, absolute freedom. It is not my responsibility to keep everyone safe.”
Another nurse in protest said she was already infected with COVID-19 and did not need vaccination, but epidemiologists say it is certain, especially with the more contagious delta mutants. It states that it is not.
A union representing registered nurses in Alberta said Canada’s front-line nurse group that participated in the protest did not belong and generally seemed to oppose many COVID-19 restrictions. rice field.
United Nurses of Alberta states that they support compulsory vaccination of their members.
“The majority of nurses in this country are directly looking at the devastating effects of COVID-19, and the only way out of this pandemic is to take measures such as vaccination, social distance, masking, and vaccination passports. I understand that, “said the UNA statement.
“Because of the risk of burnout and COVID-19 infection for nurses and other health care workers working in hospitals and other healthcare settings, these people oppose vaccination efforts and gain access to medical facilities. It’s depressing to see it interfere. “
Those who chose not to be vaccinated are endangering the survival of a hospital in Alberta, where at least 95 percent of the ICU is run, said resentful Prime Minister Jason Kenny on Friday.
The state also announced on Friday that many surgeries and other procedures have been postponed due to the heavy patient load caused by COVID-19.
“Their choices are now endangering our health care system … Unvaccinated people are 50-60 times more likely to be hospitalized,” he said.
“Your decision doesn’t just affect you.”
Health Minister Tyler Shandro added: “Vaccines are not deadly. Vaccines work.”
Currently, about 70% of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated, but efforts to significantly increase their numbers have been significantly stalled.
Twitter: @BillKaufmannjrn
