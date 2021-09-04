Montgomery County Authorities Recommend Outdoor Masking | Local News





Norristown — Commissioner of Montgomery County, in consultation with the Public Health Service, announced on Monday, September 6, that outdoor masking is recommended for the general public in certain situations, regardless of vaccination status. bottom. Montgomery County has been at high levels of COVID-19 community infection over the past two weeks, according to the Pennsylvania Health Department’s COVID Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. In areas with high COVID-19 cases, the CDC recommends wearing masks for activities in close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated in a crowded outdoor environment. The Montgomery County Public Health Service recommends wearing a mask outdoors if you cannot be more than 6 feet away from someone who does not live in your household. There are exceptions. Masking is not recommended if you actively participate in sports practice, activities, or events, whether indoors or outdoors. This includes actively participating in high-intensity aerobic or anaerobic activities that allow people to stay at least 6 feet away in a well-ventilated area. Masking is recommended when people are not actively participating in sporting exercises, activities, events, or high intensity activities. This includes when you are on the bench, in the locker room, when you are on the team’s means of transportation, and so on. According to a release from the county, the county follows CDC guidelines to maximize protection from delta variants and prevent the spread of the virus in the community. It follows the county’s previously published public masking guidance. Montgomery County continues to recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces. Masks are required for staff and visitors to all county buildings and facilities. For all COVID-19 guidance in Montgomery County, please visit: www.montcopa.org/COVID-19 Guidance.. Health officials in Montgomery County have stated that vaccination is the most important public health activity to end the COVID-19 pandemic and urge all residents to consider vaccination. According to health officials, the COVID-19 vaccine also helps prevent serious illness, hospitalization, death and reduce the spread of the virus in the community. Montgomery County continues to provide residents with multiple vaccine clinics throughout the county free of charge. A list of county-run clinics can be found at: https://www.montcopa.org/COVID-19Vaccine.. The Montgomery County OPH is currently accepting appointments for a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for immunocompromised patients. For a list of eligibility requirements, please visit: https://www.montcopa.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3616 For general COVID-19 questions or to register your vaccine by phone, call the Montgomery County COVID-19 Hotline (833) 875-3967.General questions can also be emailed to [email protected]..

