In New South Wales, 1,533 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded, and nearly 100 infected people have died in Wilcannia.

New South Wales broke its own COVID-19 record for the second straight day after 1,533 new infections and four deaths were confirmed in the 24 hours until 8 pm yesterday.

Key Point: Yesterday was the second busiest day on the NSW ambulance record

Health officials continue to be concerned about the number of cases in the area

Lifeline’s John Brogden said the organization receives more than 1,000 calls per day from people in New South Wales.

Most of them were west and southwest of Sydney, but there is growing concern about the exacerbating situation in the region of the state where the virus continues to spread.

In Wilcannia, a small town with a large indigenous population, about 950 km west of Sydney, about 100 people tested positive during the delta outbreak in New South Wales.

With nine new infections yesterday, the total number of Wilcannia cases has reached 97. This means that about 13% of the people in the town are infected with the virus.

In other areas:

There were 38 new infections in the Landing Helicopter District (LHD), New South Wales, 22 of which were dubbo and 9 of which were bark.

In Hunter New England LHD, there were 15 new cases, 10 of which occurred in the Port Stephens municipality.

In Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, there were 17 new cases, 12 of which occurred in Wollongong.

There were 15 new cases on the Central Coast LHD

Health Minister Brad Hazard said yesterday was the second busiest day in New South Wales ambulance service in the state’s history, highlighting the pressure that pandemics put on the state’s health system.

“Of course, if you are ill and need emergency help, of course, you need to dial 000,” he said.

“But last week or the previous week there was an ambulance commissioner here, and he emphasized the case where people are using ambulances to get band-aids and other stuff.”

He urged residents to save the ambulance call for emergencies.

Hazard said he supported plans to bring in other paramedics to assist in driving the ambulance.

Ambulance commissioner Dominique Morgan is considering a plan, he said, as the number of patients could increase.

How fast does COVID spread by zip code?

None of the four who died were vaccinated.

A woman in her 80s from southwestern Sydney died at Fairfield Hospital, and a man in her 50s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital.

A man in his 70s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital.

A man in his 60s from western Sydney died at home.

“I would like to express my condolences to each and every one of my family and friends. The death of my family and friends is always very sad, and I express my strong wishes to each and every one of the people in the area who know them. I want to say that we are thinking of you, “said Mr. Hazard.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 4 minutes 7 seconds Four NS 7 NS Do you feel a pinch from the blockage?Lifeline chair has a message to you

Lifeline chair John Brogden said his organization receives 1,000 calls a day from people in New South Wales.

“Two years ago, it was 28% less, and about 700 or something called, so now we have so many calls,” he said.

But he said the silver lining is that people are asking for help when they need it.

If you or someone you know needs help:

There are 1,041 COVID-19 cases in the hospital, 173 in the intensive care unit, 62 of whom require ventilation.

Of the 173 ICUs, 137 are unvaccinated.

Twenty-nine received one jab and seven were completely inoculated.

Yesterday, about 130,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given in New South Wales.

According to the Minister of Health, tomorrow’s “Super Sunday” vaccination blitz will make jabs available to police, fire and ambulance personnel in 12 Sydney municipalities.

“We want to emphasize that healthcare, hospital and elderly caregivers from these 12 LGAs can also book, so we want to emphasize that healthcare, hospitals and elderly caregivers can book for that Super Sunday tomorrow,” Hazard said. ..

What you need to know about coronavirus:

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 4 minutes 46 seconds Four NS 46 NS Are Chinese vaccines effective?

Loading form …