Health
In New South Wales, 1,533 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded, and nearly 100 infected people have died in Wilcannia.
New South Wales broke its own COVID-19 record for the second straight day after 1,533 new infections and four deaths were confirmed in the 24 hours until 8 pm yesterday.
Key Point:
- Yesterday was the second busiest day on the NSW ambulance record
- Health officials continue to be concerned about the number of cases in the area
- Lifeline’s John Brogden said the organization receives more than 1,000 calls per day from people in New South Wales.
Most of them were west and southwest of Sydney, but there is growing concern about the exacerbating situation in the region of the state where the virus continues to spread.
In Wilcannia, a small town with a large indigenous population, about 950 km west of Sydney, about 100 people tested positive during the delta outbreak in New South Wales.
With nine new infections yesterday, the total number of Wilcannia cases has reached 97. This means that about 13% of the people in the town are infected with the virus.
In other areas:
- There were 38 new infections in the Landing Helicopter District (LHD), New South Wales, 22 of which were dubbo and 9 of which were bark.
- In Hunter New England LHD, there were 15 new cases, 10 of which occurred in the Port Stephens municipality.
- In Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, there were 17 new cases, 12 of which occurred in Wollongong.
- There were 15 new cases on the Central Coast LHD
Health Minister Brad Hazard said yesterday was the second busiest day in New South Wales ambulance service in the state’s history, highlighting the pressure that pandemics put on the state’s health system.
“Of course, if you are ill and need emergency help, of course, you need to dial 000,” he said.
“But last week or the previous week there was an ambulance commissioner here, and he emphasized the case where people are using ambulances to get band-aids and other stuff.”
He urged residents to save the ambulance call for emergencies.
Hazard said he supported plans to bring in other paramedics to assist in driving the ambulance.
Ambulance commissioner Dominique Morgan is considering a plan, he said, as the number of patients could increase.
How fast does COVID spread by zip code?
None of the four who died were vaccinated.
A woman in her 80s from southwestern Sydney died at Fairfield Hospital, and a man in her 50s from western Sydney died at Westmead Hospital.
A man in his 70s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital.
A man in his 60s from western Sydney died at home.
“I would like to express my condolences to each and every one of my family and friends. The death of my family and friends is always very sad, and I express my strong wishes to each and every one of the people in the area who know them. I want to say that we are thinking of you, “said Mr. Hazard.
Lifeline chair John Brogden said his organization receives 1,000 calls a day from people in New South Wales.
“Two years ago, it was 28% less, and about 700 or something called, so now we have so many calls,” he said.
But he said the silver lining is that people are asking for help when they need it.
There are 1,041 COVID-19 cases in the hospital, 173 in the intensive care unit, 62 of whom require ventilation.
Of the 173 ICUs, 137 are unvaccinated.
Twenty-nine received one jab and seven were completely inoculated.
Yesterday, about 130,000 COVID-19 vaccines were given in New South Wales.
According to the Minister of Health, tomorrow’s “Super Sunday” vaccination blitz will make jabs available to police, fire and ambulance personnel in 12 Sydney municipalities.
“We want to emphasize that healthcare, hospital and elderly caregivers from these 12 LGAs can also book, so we want to emphasize that healthcare, hospitals and elderly caregivers can book for that Super Sunday tomorrow,” Hazard said. ..
Loading form …
..
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-04/nsw-records-1-533-new-covid-19-cases-four-deaths/100434218
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]