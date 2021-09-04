Boulder County sees COVID outbreaks among vaccinated people and conducts Maskmandate – CBS Denver





Boulder County, Colorado (CBS4)– New face mask obligations are in force in Boulder County, and other Colorado counties may soon follow suit. According to the CDC, all but two Colorado counties have high or significant levels of COVID-19 infection. Only Mineral and Cheyenne counties have low transmission rates. read more: 5 Indicted for deadly shooting, criminal case in Denver area Boulder County obligations require that all persons over the age of 2 wear masks in all indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Lafayette’s Flatirons Community Church is the largest recent outbreak in Boulder County. Six staff and 17 parishioners tested positive. It also occurred at restaurants in Boulder and Louisville, rehab facilities in Lafayette, and nursing homes in Boulder and Longmont. “This is due to the recent surge in delta variants,” said Angela Simental of the Boulder County Public Health Service. She says Delta is twice as infectious as other COVID mutants and “is trying to protect people who may not be vaccinated.” read more: Wild horses continue to be summarized at Sandwash Basin According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, 29,605 of the 40,237 new cases were unvaccinated across the state from July 26 to August 26 (latest data available). Boulder County Public Health is also seeing more and more cases among vaccinated people. Of the five employees who tested positive at a Louisville restaurant, all were vaccinated, according to the restaurant owner. Four of the five infected in Longmont’s plumbing and heating companies were also vaccinated. The vaccination rate for the entire county is 75%. “You can’t really get a 100% effective vaccine,” says Simmental. However, a recent study by the CDC found that unvaccinated people were five times more likely to get infected and nearly 30 times more likely to be hospitalized. “Complying with the CDC guidelines helps protect people, but it also helps manage the healthcare system, so you don’t get overwhelmed and keep your business or school open. Tools will also be provided, “says Simmental. Other news: A hut destroyed by a fire at the village exchange center Urban Farm Over the past seven days, over 460 people in Boulder County have been positive and 64 have been hospitalized, according to the CDC. The county says at this point there are enough resources to cope with the surge.

