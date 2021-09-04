British practitioner Influenza Jab faces confusion due to vaccine shortage





Ministers were told to “grasp” in response to the following news: influenza Delivery of vaccines to GP is expected to be delayed. As a result, many patient appointments need to be rescheduled after Seqirus, the largest provider of influenza. vaccinationS to the UK said there would be a delay of up to two weeks in England and Wales. Seqirus said the interruption in delivery was due to “unexpected challenges associated with road cargo delays.” HGV driver outflow from myself Countries that have left England Due to the continents that have remained there during the pandemic, and since then, it has caused turmoil across multiple sectors of the economy in the past few weeks, and it is believed that this may be the cause of the delay in vaccine delivery. increase. Shadow Health Secretary John Ashworth called on the Minister to “urgently” find a solution to the problem. He states: “this is, NHS The patient is paying for it. The risk of a recurrence of the flu in winter is so high that ministers need to be urgently aware. “ Meanwhile, according to GP Online, Seqirus sent a letter suggesting that the clinic should not rebook the appointment until it receives confirmation that the vaccine product may eventually be delivered. .. A spokeswoman for the company said: “Seqirus supplies influenza vaccines to all general practitioners in England and Wales. “Unexpected issues related to road cargo delays have notified all customers that scheduled vaccine deliveries will be delayed by up to a week or two. “Seqirus is working hard to resolve the delay so that customers can reschedule their flu vaccination clinics.” Elsewhere, Dr. Richard Vautrey, chairman of the GP Committee of the British Medical Association, said a “significant proportion” of medical care was likely to be affected by delays. He explained that this could have a “serious impact” on both the clinical workload and the patient. He states: “This significantly increases the already unsustainable workload of our staff and creates inconvenient and unnecessary anxiety for patients who crave to be protected before the winter.” Addition: “This has been blamed for understandable frustration from patients by hard-working doctors and clinical teams when the problem is not well controlled, in addition to the confusion already caused by the lack of blood test bottles. I’m leaving that. “This seems to be due to similar issues with cargo capacity and transportation. This is of great concern and asks exactly what the government is doing to deal with emergencies. is needed.” This year’s seasonal flu program in the UK is set to begin this month and will be the largest in the country’s history as the country prepares to deal with a pandemic alongside the normal flu season. Minister of Health Sajid Javid Previously, we have encouraged everyone eligible to be vaccinated against the flu to provide it free of charge to more than 35 million people. According to the government, this includes all junior high school students this winter. Ministry of Health has been contacted by Independent For comments.

