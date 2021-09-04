Southwest and West Sydney Zeroed with Outbreak of Delta, New South Wales





Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases and all deaths reported on Saturday occurred in southwestern and western Sydney, with zero outbreaks in New South Wales.

Southwest and western Sydney have gone to zero with an outbreak in the New South Wales Delta, with the majority of new COVID-19 cases and all Saturday deaths coming from areas affected by the virus. New South Wales broke another pandemic record on Saturday, reporting 1,533 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. All four deaths were inhabitants of southwestern or western Sydney, and no one was vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. One was a man in his 60s from western Sydney who died at home, and the other was a woman in his 80s in southwest Sydney who died at Fairfield Hospital. Westmead Hospital reported that a man in his 50s from western Sydney and a man in his 70s from southwest Sydney died at Liverpool Hospital. Of the 1,533 new cases, 512 were from the West Sydney District Health District (LHD) and 494 were from the Southwest Sydney LHD. Local governments (LGAs) of concern in the West Sydney LHD include Blacktown, Cumberland and Parramatta, and LGAs of concern in the Southwest Sydney LHD include Campbell Town, Fairfield and Liverpool. At a press conference on Saturday, Dr. Jeremy McCanalty of NSW Health revealed that 80 percent of new cases occur in southwest and west Sydney. Health officials are concerned about incidents from the suburbs of Gilford, Auburn, Merrylands, Greenacre, Liverpool, Punchbowl and Bankstown, he said. Priority immunization for medical, hospital, and elderly care workers from 12 LGAs of concern began on Sunday, September 4. 12 LGAs of concern Bayside Blacktown Burwood Campbell Town Canterbury-Bankstown Cumberland Fairfield Georges river Liverpool Parramatta Strathfield Some suburbs of Penrith. Called “Super Sunday” by Health Minister Blood Hazard, front-line workers in concerned local governments can book jabs at one of eight participating vaccine hubs in Sydney. The Sunday deployment will target LGA police, fire department, and paramedics personnel involved, but will accept anyone from medical, hospital, or elderly care workers. Vaccine hub participating in the “Super Sunday” rollout Sydney Olympic Park

Bankstown

Prairie wood

Macquarie field Immunization bookings can be accessed from the NSW website or from the links that employers send to frontline paramedics. Almost 40% of New South Wales residents are fully vaccinated and 72% are vaccinated at least once. Mr Hazard emphasized the New South Wales government’s plea for state residents to come forward and be vaccinated. “There is no reason to hesitate,” he said. “It is absolutely important that we regain our freedom as soon as possible and that we return to our normal lifestyle.” The outbreak in New South Wales first occurred on June 16 after a Bondi limousine driver was infected with the virus after transporting an international air crew to Sydney Airport. Greater Sydney is currently in its 10th week of closure and has been extended to at least the end of September.

..

