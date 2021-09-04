Health
Outbreak of Covid 19 Coronavirus Delta: 20 community cases.Auckland woman dies in hospital
The delta mutant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.
A woman died in Covid-19 in Auckland. This is the first person to die after being infected with the Delta strain of virus in New Zealand.
It’s coming because health officials are reporting 20 community cases of Covid-19, all in Auckland today. The woman died overnight at North Shore Hospital and was in her 90s. The Ministry of Health said she had some underlying condition.
Covid’s last death in New Zealand was in February this year. The person also died at North Shore Hospital. Prior to that, Covid’s death was in September last year as part of the long tail of the Auckland cluster last August. A total of 27 people have died in Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic struck our coast.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern expressed his condolences to his family and to the loved ones of those who died overnight in Covid-19.
“Every death is a reminder of the damage that Covid-19 can cause when it enters our community,” she said.
Ventilator and ICU care was not clinically appropriate because the woman had an underlying health condition.
The story continues after the live blog
The story continues
However, her Far Now was updated regularly and I was able to talk to her on the phone.
She was the family contact for the incident and was confirmed as an incident before she was admitted to the hospital from her home on August 28.
Her Farnau said they were overwhelmed and shocked by the loss of their loved ones and wanted to thank all the essential workers who helped them over the past few days.
There are 43 hospitals, including 10 on the North Shore, 18 on Middlemore and 15 on Auckland. Seven of these patients are in the ICU.
Today’s 20 new cases result in 782 outbreaks, including 17 in Wellington.
Thirty percent of yesterday’s cases had an exposure event, and 70% were quarantined for the entire duration of infection.
In the last 24 hours, 5322 Covid tests have been conducted in Auckland, and 11,037 tests have been conducted nationwide.
To date, 3,772,754 doses of vaccine have been given, and 1,290,630 doses of vaccine have been given a second dose.
Yesterday, a total of 86,544 doses of vaccine were given.
As of 9am today, there were 144 places of interest.
Nearly 14,000 vehicles stopped at the border
Police checkpoints, which operate in both northern and southern Auckland, run smoothly all night and no issues have been reported.
Currently, a total of 13,720 vehicles are parked at 10 checkpoints on the north-south border of Auckland.
Five northern checkpoints have been in place since Northland dropped to alert level 3 on September 2nd at 11:59 pm.
Then, by 3:30 pm on September 3, 992 vehicles stopped at the northern checkpoint.
A total of 24 vehicles were rejected due to non-essential travel.
Between 11:59 pm on August 31st and 3:30 pm in September, a total of 12,728 vehicles stopped at five southern checkpoints.
Of these, 444 vehicles were rejected for non-essential trips.
This remains less than 4% of all drivers and police and appreciates community compliance.
The most vehicle-turned checkpoint was the SH1 / Mercer offramp Southbound checkpoint, where 164 vehicles turned.
‘Long tail’
The latest number of outbreaks first discovered when a man in Devonport tested positive on August 17 was encouraging, said Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson yesterday.
However, he warned that the outbreak of a highly infectious delta variant of the deadly virus could have a long tail in positive cases that lasted several weeks in Auckland.
Throughout Tasman, where New South Wales and Victoria have given up on eliminating the virus, they have instead opted for suppression while vaccination catches up, but infections continue to increase beyond their expected peaks in the coming weeks.
Victoria today announced 190 new cases, New South Wales recorded 1431 new locally acquired Covids-19 cases and 12 deaths yesterday.
Queensland, which has managed to crush recent community outbreaks, faces a nervous wait after a 4-year-old girl tested positive for Covid-19 in the southeastern part of the state yesterday.
If the state wants to keep Covid-zero in the community, it should consider locking down hard and quickly, infectious disease expert Dr. Paul Griffin told ABC News Breakfast today.
Covid-19 modeler Shaun Hendy said the latest numbers in New Zealand were promising.
“This week we saw the clear downtrend we were looking for, so we can reasonably be confident that alert level 4 is playing that role for Delta.”
“September exit [from level 4] It certainly looks likely, but as we experienced in the August 2020 outbreak last year, the risk remains long tail. “
On the other hand, he thinks yesterday’s lowercase numbers didn’t change his view of the possibility of leaving the blockade. ..
“The important thing is the way from here.”
Other data released yesterday showed improved control of outbreaks.
The number of mystery cases where no link to the current cluster was found halved on Friday from 65 the day before to just 31.
The news that 65% of cases were quarantined throughout the period of infection was positive, but a significant number of cases were still exposed to the community at least to some extent.
Approximately 35% of Friday’s cases had exposure events in which the virus could have transmitted to others.
Kiwi is also warned of how dire the situation would be if the government’s exclusion strategy failed.
While the reduction in case numbers gives hope, New Zealanders have been warned of a delta variant of Covid-19, and how rapidly it spreads means that removal may still fail. To do.
Scholars say the reality of losing the battle for exclusion will be harsh.
Limits need to be set for several months before vaccination rates exceed 80%, the virus escapes from Auckland, the healthcare system is overwhelmed, and death occurs.
Professor Michael Baker, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, was convinced that New Zealand would eliminate the virus, but acknowledged the risk of failure.
“There was always a risk of failure for the delta variant.”
If the delta variant spreads out of control, it does not mean the end of the limit.
Instead, at least in Auckland, it may be necessary to extend the blockade until Christmas.
Meanwhile, those who escaped from MIQ overnight on Wednesday, those who drive to Otahufu’s house, said “there is no risk to public security.”
He said the cases he described as “sorry” would be thoroughly investigated.
Robertson also launched another business support round on Friday, resuming the second round of wage subsidies for businesses affected by the extension of Level 4 and Level 3 blockades across the country.
He also adjusted the eligibility criteria to make subsidies available to new businesses.
The government’s revival aid, which was previously limited to companies that had been operating for six months, has now been reduced to one month, allowing new companies to receive payments.
..
