LA County Confirms Cases of Potentially Infectious Mu Mutant of COVID-19 – Daily News





Los Angeles — A highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 remains the predominant strain of the virus in Los Angeles County, while health officials on Friday, September 3, have identified what is known as the Mu mutant. I confirmed. It is highly contagious and may avoid the vaccine. According to the County Public Health Service, 167 Mu variants were detected in the county between June 19 and August 21, most of which were found in July. The Mu mutant, officially labeled as a “mutant of interest” by the World Health Organization, was first discovered in Colombia in January and subsequently detected in 39 countries. Some initial reviews of the variants have shown that it may circumvent currently available vaccines. However, in a statement on Friday, county health officials said, “More to determine if the Mu mutant is more contagious, fatal, or more resistant to vaccines and treatments than other COVID-19 strains. Needs research. “ The delta mutant is the predominant COVID-19 strain in the county, and public health director Barbara Ferrer will undergo the sequencing required to identify a particular viral mutation on Thursday. It states that it represents the case. Delta has been labeled by WHO as a “variant of concern”. “The identification of variants like Mu and the spread of variants around the world highlights the need for LA County residents to continue to take steps to protect themselves and others,” Ferrer said on Friday. Said in a statement. “This is why it is so important to be vaccinated and protected. These are the growth of COVID-19, which breaks the chain of infection and allows the virus to mutate into more dangerous ones. It’s a limiting action. “ Related story: A new coronavirus variant called the “Mu variant” monitored by the World Health Organization The county reported an additional 37 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, increasing the cumulative death toll from the virus to 25,401. An additional 2,673 cases were identified, an increase from the overall pandemic to 1,414,854. The number of COVID-positive inpatients in the county continues to decline steadily, with state figures at 1,593 on Friday, down from 1,641 on Thursday. The number of patients in the intensive care unit was 453, an increase from 445 the day before. Feller said Thursday that the county had begun to see new declines in infection rates. According to Feller, the county’s seven-day cumulative rate of new cases was 159 per 100,000 this week, down 16% from last week and 22% from its peak of 204 per 100,000 in mid-August. “It’s important to note that infections are generally low overall, but the number of people infected is still very high because the Delta variant can infect many people.” Ferrer said Thursday. “And while in LA County, you look at our numbers and say that there are tons of vaccinated people … but there are tons of unvaccinated people. It’s a very good reservoir for highly infectious variants. “ The proportion of people in counties who tested positive for the virus rose to 3.3% on Friday, up from 2.97% the day before. Of eligible county residents over the age of 12, 75% have been vaccinated at least once and 65% have been fully vaccinated. Re-promoting the effectiveness of the vaccine, of the approximately 5.3 million fully vaccinated populations as of Tuesday, 37,614 were virus-positive at 0.71% and 1,049 were hospitalized at 0.02%. Ferrer said he was doing it. .. Of those who were fully vaccinated, 118 died at a rate of 0.0022%.

