Toronto parents are nervous but hopeful as their children are ready to return to direct class

The school will welcome students next Thursday — and parents are nervous but want to return to face-to-face classes.

Charlie, the son of Bob Sividro, is in his first year in Toronto. He said it would be a welcome return as it gives him the opportunity to learn more social skills.

“It’s great because I think he has a chance to socialize and make friends,” says Sybydlo. “I’m excited about him having those experiences.”

He said he hopes the school board will make the right decision and keep children out of school as the number of COVID-19 begins to grow.

“Of course, that’s a concern and there’s no doubt about it,” he said. “But what are you going to do? He needs those social skills. We are rolling the dice.”

Charlie wears a mask at school — either his dinosaur, Disney, or Minecraft mask. Some of my kindergarten friends are in the same class, but there are also many new kids out there.

“I can meet new friends,” Charlie said.

COVID-19 is usually very mild in children: experts

The Toronto School District Board of Education has sent all parents a note back to school, including a reminder about next year’s rules.

Students complete a self-assessment of their health examination and are admitted to school each day before coming to school. After that, all students must wear masks indoors, TSDB said in its email.

Dr. Anna Banergi, a pediatrician and infectious disease expert at the Daralana School of Public Health, said children could be infected with COVID-19 and could infect each other and their families, but parents had mild symptoms. To be.

More importantly, she said, to prevent children from spreading it further.

“I’m a little worried that my child may be infected with COVID,” she said. “But my priority is to get vaccinated for everyone around the child, everyone in the family, grandparents, etc.”

Bob Sibidrow wants a face-to-face class to give his son Charlie more opportunities to learn to meet new friends and interact with other children. (Lorenda Reddekopp / CBC)

She added that the benefits of returning the child to school outweigh the risks at this time.

“We really don’t know what will happen in the school year. What we can do is the best,” she said. “Most people believe that sending their children to school is best for their mental health. Social ability and the type of learning that takes place at school are very important.”

But parents need to make sure they keep their children home if they get sick, whatever the illness, Banerji added.

“It’s a contract with another parent that ideally I need to stay home for 10 days if my child develops new symptoms.”

Add COVID-19 vaccine to mandatory shots: TDSB

Banage said he hoped the outbreak would occur and that the most important thing was to vaccinate the children at school.

“If the vaccine proves safe and effective between the ages of 5 and 12 and I expect the results to come back at the end of September, I need to promote it,” she said. ..

“You can vaccinate your children very quickly, and after a while you will not see these outbreaks at school.”

Dr. Anna Banergi says that the most important thing is to prevent infection to other members of the family, as children’s COVID-19 symptoms tend to be mild. (CBC)

Alexander Brown, chairman of the Toronto School District Board of Education, Asked the Ontario government Add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccination requirements for all eligible students.

This week he wrote a request to Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce, Ontario Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keeran Moore, and Toronto Medical Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa. ..

The Board passed a motion last week to create a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination procedure for all TDSB staff, trustees and visitors to disclose and provide proof of vaccination status, but COVID-19 Vaccination is not currently required for students.

Ontario already requires vaccination against diseases such as measles, polio and tetanus before students go to school.