UT Health SA wants COVID-19 patients for drug research containing ivermectin





San Antonio – UT Health San Antonio researchers are looking for active COVID-19 patients to participate in drug studies containing ivermectin. This drug is used in humans for infections caused by parasites, head lice, and even rosacea. However, it has been notorious after some COVID-19 patients began trying to use a veterinary version of the drug aimed at killing livestock. Dr. Thomas Patterson, a local principal investigator ACTIV-6 studyPrevious studies have shown that COVID-19 may be treated with ivermectin, but there are not yet sufficient data to recommend it. “It’s important to study as a reused drug because it’s safe to take at low doses,” he said. “”I think it’s really important to recognize imports-the usefulness of careful research done to show that it’s safe and effective? Because that is an important question. “ advertisement Meanwhile, he says, non-clinical patients should not attempt self-treatment with it, and no one should try to use the veterinary version. Ivermectin is one of the three drugs currently included in the study, but Patterson added drugs depending on the results of this and other studies, or whether new drugs are at the forefront. Or said it could be deleted. Currently, the other two drugs are fluticasone, an inhaled steroid commonly used for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI), which is often prescribed for depression. There is a fluvoxamine. Research website.. According to Patterson, participants can decide whether they want to consider just one drug, two, or all three. Accepted items will be shipped in either the drug or the placebo version. advertisement A national survey is expected to include 15,000 people, and with the surge in local cases, Patterson said there could be hundreds from the region. However, participants can participate from anywhere in the United States and will be tracked for 90 days. Research website.. The qualification criteria are as follows: 30 years old and over

COVID-19 test positive in the last 10 days

Have 2 or more current COVID symptoms within 7 days You can sign up from the ACTIV-6 website here..

Copyright 2021-KSAT All rights reserved.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/09/03/ut-health-sa-wants-covid-19-patients-for-drug-study-that-includes-ivermectin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos