Moderna vaccine approved for children over 12 years old, along with Pfizer vaccine





Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Australian health authorities for children up to 12 years of age. Key Point: TGA approval of the vaccine has been extended to children up to 12 years

Pfizer is also approved for children up to 12 years old

Vaccine Expert Advisory Board ATAGI also provides advice on the use of Moderna The vaccine has already been approved for adults over the age of 18, and the Therapeutic Goods Department is now extending its approval to teens. It matches the vaccine with a very similar Pfizer vaccine. Both are based on MRNA technology. The two vaccines are the only vaccine available to children, and the AstraZeneca vaccine is only available to adults over the age of 18. Both are approved for children over the age of 12, but children under the age of 12 have no vaccine and no country in the world has made the COVID-19 vaccine widely available to that age group. This article contains content that is no longer available. The Moderna vaccine will arrive in Australia later this month. It will be available primarily in pharmacies and will only be available to people under the age of 60. Although TGA approves vaccines over the age of 12, ATAGI, an advisory agency for vaccine experts, also provides advice on the use of Moderna. All children between the ages of 12 and 15 can book Pfizer from September 13th, and priority group kids can book now. Despite UK concerns, TGA bosses are confident that profits outweigh risk Overnight, UK Vaccine Advisory Board, Joint Commission on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), Did not recommend vaccines to healthy older children, Says that the direct health benefits were “small”. When considering whether the vaccine should be extended to children between the ages of 12 and 15, it was concluded that the effect was “slightly greater than the potential known harm.” Read more about the COVID-19 epidemic in Australia: TGA boss John Skelitt said Australian authorities knew British advice, but in making this decision, TGA outweighed the significant benefits of a very small risk of conditions such as myocarditis. I was convinced that “Based on the experience of hundreds of millions of doses taken abroad, this condition is rare and tends to occur more often in young men, but seems to be a temporary trend,” he said. Said. “Most of them resolve during rest. Some patients require hospital observation and treatment. “Comparing the overall benefits and risks, the benefits far outweigh the benefits. [the risks].. “ Professor Skerritt says that when the UK goes beyond JCVI’s narrow health focus and considers a broader assessment of the benefits of vaccination, its vaccination program may be extended to reflect that of Australia. I did. “The UK Minister and Prime Minister are working with the UK Chief Health Officer to consider whether broader educational and social issues should also be taken into account,” he said. “So you might hear another decision coming from the UK next week.” Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. clock Time: 4 minutes 46 seconds Four NS 46 NS Are Chinese vaccines effective? What you need to know about coronavirus: Loading form …

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-04/moderna-vaccine-approved-for-kids-12-years-and-older-in-line-wit/100434402 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos