New South Wales and ACT Combat Records Covid Incident When Hazard Admits “Stress” to Healthcare System | Australian News

New South Wales and ACT Combat Records Covid Incident When Hazard Admits "Stress" to Healthcare System

4 mins ago

New South Wales recorded 1,533 locally acquired new cases and set its own daily case record for the second consecutive day.

The state also recorded four deaths. This includes a man in his 60s who died at his home in western Sydney, a woman in his 80s who died at Fairfield Hospital, a man in his 50s who died at Westmead Hospital, and a man in his 70s who died at Liverpool Hospital.

Currently, New South Wales hospitals have more than 1,000 cases of Covid, of which 173 are in the intensive care unit and 62 require ventilation. A total of 137 patients in the intensive care unit are unvaccinated.

The majority of cases were still based in the western and southwestern parts of Sydney, but the region’s New South Wales remains a concern for authorities, with 38 cases overnight from western New South Wales. Recorded and mostly from Dubbo. An additional 9 cases were recorded in Wilcannia.

Dr. Jeremy McCanarty of Health, New South Wales said authorities have detected virus fragments in sewage in areas where there are no positive cases, such as Tamworth, Glen Innes, Port Stephens, Cooma, and Kempsey.

“We have identified many areas of concern through both where the most cases occur and through positive sewage detection based on a continuous sewage monitoring system for viral fragments,” he said. rice field.

“So, we’ve seen fragments of the virus that cause Covid in some communities that don’t know the case, so it’s very likely that people living in those communities will come forward for testing, even the mildest ones. Symptoms that really emphasize what is important. “

Blood Hazard, New South Wales Minister of Health, has urged people over the age of 16 to continue vaccination, with 72% already vaccinated.

“40% of shy people are completely vaccinated,” he said. “I would like to thank the entire New South Wales community for taking part in a wonderful journey to defeat and vaccinate the virus. That’s a step forward.”

Hazard said the New South Wales health system was “doing everything it could” and denied that there was undue pressure on the New South Wales health system, but on Friday New South Wales. He also said it was the second busiest day in state history for Ambassador Services in Wales.

“This is a sign of the stressful healthcare system we have today. The world is under great stress, and worldwide, the NSW system is still far superior to most other parts of the world. And the number of cases is increasing, “he said.

“But there was an ambulance commissioner here last week or the previous week, and he emphasized the case where people were using ambulances to get band-aids and the like.

“Of course, if you are ill and need emergency assistance, of course, you need to dial 000.”

Hazard also said it wasn’t the “perfect time” to consider changing public health orders, excluding relaxation of restrictions.

“We are always asking [NSW Health] Is there any more opportunity for people to take more steps back to a more normal lifestyle? “He said.

“We have to wait for her advice on it, but at this stage obviously we are enthusiastic and enthusiastic about regaining more freedom, but we rely on health advice. Must be.

“At this point, it’s not the perfect time to expect too many changes, as we are in another very high level case.

“But in the near future, we hope we can get more positive advice from. [NSW Health] And follow that path. “

It comes as The Australian Capital Territory has recorded 32 new locally acquired cases. 24 of them linked to other cases.

Only 8 cases were quarantined during the period of complete infection, and 19 cases were infectious while in the community.

Ten people have been hospitalized in the ACT, two in the ICU and one in the ventilated area.

ACT Prime Minister Andrew Barr said the number was “not what we wanted today,” but half of the cases were family contacts.

“The numbers in these headlines aren’t what we wanted today, but half of the cases are intimate home contact,” he said. “And that’s the experience of this virus, and if someone catches it, it’s very likely that it will infect all the close associates of a completely unvaccinated family member.”

The new case represents a new daily record of this recent outbreak, but Barr said there was some good news about the rise in form or vaccination coverage.

“We achieved a 70% first dose milestone this weekend and are currently in 46% of the fully vaccinated population over the age of 16 by the time the vaccine is fully effective, 2 There is a delay of ~ 3 weeks.

“The trend we see is that more than 80% of the population over the age of 12 will be vaccinated.”

