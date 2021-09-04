The Main CDC reports 491 COVID-19 cases as the summer surge intensifies.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 491 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with no additional deaths. This contributes to the summer surge due to delta variants of the virus.

The number of cases exceeded 600 on both Thursday and Friday. As of Friday, 163 people across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 were hospitalized in the intensive care unit, and 26 were ventilated. There were only 51 beds in a total of 327 intensive care units across the state.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 78,069 on Saturday. Of these, 56,129 have been confirmed by testing and 21,940 are considered potential cases of COVID-19. The 7-day average for new daily cases was 384, and the 14-day average was 315.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 940 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine.

However, the proliferation of new cases is mainly occurring among unvaccinated people. On Friday, Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Main CDC, noted that approximately 66 percent of all Main State citizens were fully vaccinated.

“This makes Maine one of the most vaccinated states in one of the more vaccinated countries and one of the most vaccinated places on the planet,” Shah said on Twitter. It is stated in.

By Saturday morning, Maine had given 850,570 people the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the population aged 12 and over who are currently vaccinated, 71.82 percent are fully vaccinated.

The state-wide surge has forced the cancellation of some high school sports. Common ground fair that will be held in September..

Governor Janet Mills announced on Thursday that he would postpone requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid the burden on hospitals due to the increasing number of cases. The deadline has changed from October 1st to October 29th. This is not only to give workers time to get vaccinated, but also to give healthcare providers time to refuse to fire and replace workers who have resigned or been dismissed.

Medical vaccination requirements Excludes many of Maine’s medical facilitiesHowever, it includes private doctor’s clinics and emergency medical clinics. This includes not only individual medical practices, but also larger private medical practices such as InterMed and Martin’s Point.

A spokesman for the Maine Medical Association on Friday said the group could request Mills to include independent doctors on its mission during the formal rule-making process this fall.

“We hear from many private doctor clinics that they are interested in being included in the mission,” said spokesman Dan Morin.

As of Friday, Maine had 2,059 “breakthrough” cases of fully vaccinated individuals infected with COVID-19 and 101 fully vaccinated individuals. I recorded the hospitalization.

However, unvaccinated people still account for the majority of new cases, with approximately 95 of the 42,386 new infections reported in Maine since the first day of full vaccination in Maine. It accounts for 90% of the% and 960 hospitalizations. Studies show that even if a vaccinated person becomes infected with COVID-19, the vaccine provides strong protection against serious illness and death.

As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin had 8,915 cases, Aroostook had 2,587 cases, Cumberland had 18,638 cases, Franklin had 1,548 cases, Hancock had 1,723 cases, Kennebeck had 7,284 cases, Knox had 1,376 cases, and Lincoln had 1,251 cases. There were 3,936 and 8,003 coronavirus infections in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 813, Sagadahoc 1,595, Somerset 2,727, Wald 1,622, Washington 1,090, York 14,956.

With the exception of Lincoln and Sagadahoc, all counties in Maine had “high” levels of transmission under the CDC’s hierarchical system. Indoor masks are also recommended for people who have been vaccinated in counties where the infection is “substantial” or higher.

By age, 19.3% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.4% were in their 20s, 15.2% were in their 30s, 13.3% were in their 40s, 14.2% were in their 50s, 10.1% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 70s. 4.2% were over 80 years old.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 209.90 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 4.5 million deaths worldwide on Saturday. In the United States, 39.8 million people have died and 647,593 have died.

