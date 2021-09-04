North Carolina Doctors Talk About COVID-19, Vaccines, Holiday Gatherings

“We are trying to actually share the impact we are seeing within the community. This allows you to recognize it and share it with the general public, and we are” United Front. Participating in this as a member, “Fletcher said.

Medical professionals are giving people with these plans more COVID-19 as residents of all communities welcome vacations by taking breaks, watching football and attending gatherings with friends. We encourage you to take great care to avoid spreading.

“There are a lot of concerns right now. We are in a difficult time of the pandemic. Holiday gatherings and trips are certainly a concern as the number of cases can increase in addition to the already high levels,” Passaretti said. Mr. says.

“Everyone wants to have a great holiday weekend, but be careful. If you go to a crowded environment, wear that mask. Do what you can to prevent it from spreading.”

Doctors asked people to limit their travel plans during the high number of cases. Numerous indoor meetings are also a concern.

Rapid increase in patient data

Currently, an average of 933 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region, 92% of whom are unvaccinated, according to data shared by three health organizations.

“It’s very worrisome to us,” Fletcher said.

Of these, 22% are in the ICU and 97% are on ventilator.

According to Fletcher, the majority of patients admitted with COVID-19 are younger than the majority of patients admitted at the onset of the pandemic are older.