The event updates the COVID policy to require vaccination or proof of negative testing





TAMPA BAY, Fla — TAMPA, FL .– Concerts, events and restaurants are trying to find a way to balance safety during this pandemic with staying open for business. Several events in the Tampa Bay area are updating their COVID-19 policy to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. The Gasparilla Music Festival has announced that everyone must submit a negative COVID test result to enter the festival venue, but if vaccinated, submit proof of vaccination instead. I can.A similar update went down last week Harry Styles concert held at Amalie Arena in October. “I think this is a great way to reduce infections in crowded indoor spaces,” said Dr. Thomas Unnash, a prominent professor of USF Health. “This was what we really wanted our private industry to do, as it protects those who go to these performances and provides a pretty good incentive to get vaccinated, right?” Earlier this year Governor signed the bill It prohibits businesses, government agencies, or educational institutions from requesting a COVID vaccination certificate or vaccine passport. NS Florida Health Department Regulations This will take effect on September 16th, meaning that offenders will be fined $ 5,000. COVID-19 ENTRY POLICY UPDATE: Everyone will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the festival. If you are vaccinated, you may provide proof of vaccination instead of a negative test. We will provide more updates as we get closer to the festival weekend pic.twitter.com/4t95nqqalt — Gasparilla Music Festival (@GasparillaMusic) September 3, 2021 Governor Ron DeSantis commented on Pensacola’s vaccine passport on Friday. “Some of what’s in your vaccine passport means it’s overkill and annoying. After all, my philosophy is as governor and my job is to protect your personal freedom. My job is not to protect corporate freedom, “said DeSantis. ABC Action News has contacted the Governor’s Office for vaccination and proof of testing policy. A spokeswoman quoted a law to protect Floridian rights from vaccine passports, stating that “you cannot refuse entry, service, or education because you refused to show your vaccine passport.” .. The statement also states: “Companies are still allowed to create their own policies regarding masks, tests, capacities, and other COVID protocols. This is not prohibited below. [the legislation].. “ Update: Harry Styles at the Amary Arena on Sunday, October 10th, in addition to wearing a mask at the venue, proved or entered a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event. Requires complete COVID-19 vaccination for. pic.twitter.com/w6VM3N5mxr -Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) August 25, 2021 Going forward, some public health professionals believe that either of these, or policies, can eventually convince them to roll up their sleeves. “If you can’t go to a concert, you can’t go to a restaurant, you can’t do things, or your life is pretty limited because you’re not vaccinated, I think a lot of people will come. Who will say, ‘You know, forget it. You can get your life back because you just get the vaccine,” said Dr. Unnasch.

