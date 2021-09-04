Covid-19 related to Bus Interchange Cluster staff increased to 416, Singapore News & Top Stories





Singapore-Saturday (September 4th) there were 26 new cases of Covid-19 linked to eight bus interchange staff, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 416. There were also 21 new Covid-19 cases associated with the Changi General Hospital cluster on Saturday, bringing the total to 36. There were also three new clusters announced on Saturday. One new case was linked to a new cluster in the Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard cluster, bringing the total to eight. Two new cases have been added to the Radiance Student Care Center cluster in Serangoon, bringing the total to four.

The Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard cluster has a total of eight cases, and the Radiance Student Care Center cluster has four cases.Photo: Lianhe Zaobao, Google Maps Screenshot And two new cases have been linked to Toa Payoh’s Orient Goldsmiths and Jewelers staff. There are currently three cases. On the other hand, the number of clusters at Bugis Junction increased by 6 to 261. Currently, there are 62 open clusters, each ranging from 3 to 1,155 infections. There were 253 new locally sent cases on Saturday, for a total of 259 cases and 6 imported cases. There were 116 unlinked cases, the highest number of unlinked cases so far. The new case The total for Singapore is 68,469. Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from 551 cases last week to 1,167 cases last week. The number of unlinked cases in the community also increased from 128 cases last week to 470 cases last week. There are 608 cases of being admitted to the ward at the hospital. In addition, 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and 5 cases of ICU are in serious condition. Of the highly ill, 22 are older than 60 years and 12 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. As of Friday, 81% of the population has been fully vaccinated, Eighty-three percent receive at least one dose. Associate Professor Kenneth Mack, director of health services in Singapore, said at a press conference on Friday that the increase in the number of cases naturally raises concerns among the public that the situation in Covid-19 may be worsening. Said that it wasn’t really unexpected. Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, also previously stated that the unintended consequences of vaccination of more people are the emergence of more unrelated cases. rice field. This is because infected vaccinated people are more likely to quietly infect a virus with mild or no symptoms. Read the full MOH press release here.

