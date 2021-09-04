OPH reports 37 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Saturday

Ottawa-According to Ottawa Public Health, an additional 37 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

To date, OPH has reported 28,498 cases confirmed by COVID-19 testing in the city since the pandemic began. The death toll from the pandemic is 593. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.

Another 17 existing cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved. The number of known active cases is increasing.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and ICUs was stable on Saturday.

Throughout the state, health officials have reported another 944 new cases of COVID-19. Maximum number of cases per day in almost 5 months.. An additional nine Ontarians died of COVID-19, five of which occurred more than two months ago and were added to Saturday’s report as part of data cleanup. The state says that 728 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Public Health Ontario added 39 to Ottawa’s total on Saturday. OPH numbers often differ from those in Ontario Public Health. This is because the two health organizations take data from their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Twenty-one new cases were reported in the region, including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seven in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Renfrew County.

If not vaccinated

Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of the 944 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 736 were completely unvaccinated or unvaccinated, and 208 were fully vaccinated. They state that they are vaccinated people.

Of the 309 hospitalized, 32 are fully vaccinated. Twelve of the 172 people in the ICU throughout Ontario are fully vaccinated.

According to Ottawa Public Health, unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals.

Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine

Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday, the city has reached 80% complete vaccination among people over the age of 12.

Single dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 793,822

Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 734,170

Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 86%

Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years: 80%

Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

* The total dose received does not include the dose shipped to the pharmacy or primary care clinic, but one or two doses in Ottawa’s population statistics show somewhere in Ontario. Includes those who have a vaccinated Ottawa zip code.

Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday was 288, up from 268 active cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 17 newly resolved COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday. The number of cases of coronavirus resolved in Ottawa is 27,617.

The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.

Hospitalization of Ottawa

Hospitals in the Ottawa area have 10 people with COVID-19-related illnesses on Saturday, just as they did on Friday.

One is in the intensive care unit.

Age category of hospitalized people:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 3

50-59: 4

60-69: 1 (This person is in ICU)

70; 79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

Cases of COVID-19 around the area

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 New Cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 New Cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 New Cases

Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero New Cases

Renfrew County and District Health Units: One New Case

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will get the latest when it becomes available.