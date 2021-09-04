Health
People with Delta usually feel this first
With coronavirus You’re ripping America again, thanks to the “very contagious” delta variant, so you might think that all the sneezing and tickling in your throat could be The One.But there are some pretty characteristic ones Symptoms This may indicate some obvious signs of COVID infection, and delta infection. If you feel any of them, take the test. Read five important things you need to know about what Delta people usually feel.And don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..
According to the Zoe Symptoms Project, which ranked the new symptom sequence, “ If not yet vaccinated, the symptom will be more recognizable than the previous original ranking”, ranking the new symptom sequence. .. The 19 first appeared over a year ago.
Loss of smell is number 9 and shortness of breath is number 30, far below the list, indicating that previously recorded symptoms are altered by the evolving mutants of the virus. Continue reading for the remaining symptoms.
Do Delta Variants Show Different Symptoms than Previously with COVID? No, there is one caveat. “This is the same old symptom,” said Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University’s School of Medicine at Feinberg and secretary general of the Global Health Institute. WGN.. “It’s just easy to spread and causes more lung disease, it knows we’re already happening, so it’s the same-just a little worse.” Therefore, look for:
- Fever or chills
- cough
- Shortness of breath or dyspnea
- Muscle and body pain
- sore throat
- New loss of taste and smell
- diarrhea
- headache
- New fatigue
- Nausea or vomiting
- Stuffy nose or runny nose
If you are already vaccinated or young, read what you may feel.
“Many COVID patients are younger than they used to be. Our explanation is that they are younger, faster, and get sick,” said Dr. Stuart Bell, vice president of medical care at MedStar Good Samaritan and MedStar Union Memorial Hospitals in Baltimore. Is talking. Baltimore Sun.. “Sure, more people are sick than they used to be.”
You’ve heard about breakthrough infections, vaccination Is 100% effective and may be able to obtain a COVID after vaccination. The good news is that vaccines can still help save your life. “If a vaccinated person tests positive for COVID-19, they are almost always asymptomatic or very mild and rarely lead to hospitalization or death,” he said. University of California, Davis.. “Their symptoms are similar to those of common colds such as coughing, fever, and headaches, but they lose their sense of smell significantly.”
If you think you are infected with COVID, get a COVID test as soon as possible. There is no “special delta test” required. “We need to know if we have a COVID, we don’t need to know if we have a delta,” says Dr. Murphy. “Because all treatments for COVID work the same in Delta, so your treatment plan.” Therefore, to take the tests accordingly and protect your life and the lives of others, these Please do not access either 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..
