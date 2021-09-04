Health
Stable COVID-19 hospitalization in Ottawa on Saturday
Ottawa-According to Ottawa Public Health, an additional 37 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.
To date, OPH has reported 28,498 cases confirmed by COVID-19 testing in the city since the pandemic began. The death toll from the pandemic is 593. No deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.
Another 17 existing cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved. The number of known active cases was increasing, and the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and ICUs was stable on Saturday.
Ottawa Public Health has recorded 194 delta variants in the last 30 days. No one has died in Ottawa infected with the delta mutant.
Throughout the state, health officials have reported another 944 new cases of COVID-19. Maximum number of cases per day in almost 5 months.. An additional nine Ontarians died of COVID-19, five of which occurred more than two months ago and were added to Saturday’s report as part of data cleanup. The state says that 728 existing cases are now considered resolved.
Public Health Ontario added 39 to Ottawa’s total on Saturday. OPH numbers often differ from those in Ontario Public Health. This is because the two health organizations take data from their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.
Twenty-one new cases were reported in the region, including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, seven in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Renfrew County.
If not vaccinated
Health Minister Christine Elliott said that of the 944 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 736 were completely unvaccinated or unvaccinated, and 208 were fully vaccinated. They state that they are vaccinated people.
Of the 309 hospitalized, 32 are fully vaccinated. Twelve of the 172 people in the ICU throughout Ontario are fully vaccinated.
According to Ottawa Public Health, unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals.
Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics
Ottawa is now Step 3 of the Ontario Roadmap to Resume schedule.
Ottawa Public Health Data:
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (August 27th to September 2nd): 21.1 (decreased from 21.8)
Ottawa positive rate (August 27-September 2): 2.2%
Number of reproductions (7-day average): 1.12
Propagation values greater than 1 indicate that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.
Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine
Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of Friday, the city has reached 80% complete vaccination among people over the age of 12.
Single dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 793,822
Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 734,170
Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 86%
Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years: 80%
Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,402,040
* The total dose received does not include the dose shipped to the pharmacy or primary care clinic, but one or two doses in Ottawa’s population statistics show somewhere in Ontario. Includes those who have a vaccinated Ottawa zip code.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday was 288, up from 268 active cases on Friday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 17 newly resolved COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Thursday. The number of cases of coronavirus resolved in Ottawa is 27,617.
The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
Hospitalization of Ottawa
Hospitals in the Ottawa area have 10 people with COVID-19-related illnesses on Saturday, just as they did on Friday.
One is in the intensive care unit.
Age category of hospitalized people:
0-9: 0
10-19: 0
20-29: 1
30-39: 1
40-49: 3
50-59: 4
60-69: 1 (This person is in ICU)
70; 79: 0
80-89: 0
90+: 0
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age
0-9 years: 7 new cases (2,392 in total)
10-19 years old: 7 new cases (3,698 in total)
20-29 years old: 10 new cases (6,440 in total)
30-39 years old: 6 new cases (4,366 cases in total)
40-49 years old: 4 new cases (3,745 in total)
50-59 years: 1 new case (3,384 cases in total)
60-69 years old: 2 new cases (1,987 cases in total)
70-79 years: Zero new cases (1,104 cases in total)
80-89 years: Zero new cases (858 cases in total)
90 years and over: Zero new cases (521 cases in total)
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)
Change of concern
Ottawa Public Health Data:
Total number of cases of alpha (B.1.1.7): 6,844
Beta (B.1.351) total case: 513
Total gamma (P.1) Case: 55
Total Delta (B.1.617.2) Case: 349
Percentage of new cases with mutations / mutations in the last 30 days: 37%
Concerns / total mutant strains of mutant cases: 9,473
Mutation / mutation-related death: 101
* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 inspection in Ottawa
The Ottawa COVID-19 Test Task Force reports that 1,160 swabs were processed at the Ottawa Evaluation Center on September 2.
2,180 lab tests were conducted in Ottawa on Thursday.
The average time it takes to get a result after collecting a cotton swab at the test site is 20 hours.
Cases of COVID-19 around the area
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 New Cases
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 New Cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 New Cases
Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero New Cases
Renfrew County and District Health Units: One New Case
COVID-19 Outbreak
Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks and community outbreaks at Ottawa facilities.
Community outbreak:
Social Event-Private: One Occurrence
Current schools and childcare spaces:
Little School Day Care (August 27)
..
