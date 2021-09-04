Owned by Dr. Daria Majzoubi, MD May clinic Visalia is currently prescribing ivermectin to his patients. He calls it an “anecdotal cure”.

“I want to be completely clear, this treatment should not be considered by anyone, but should not be completely canceled. Obtaining a vaccine is a death from the COVID-19 virus. This is the best way to prevent it, “said Dr. Majzoubi.

Like many other doctors, Majzoubi uses what he calls “off label treatment.” This means he may prescribe medication for one illness as a cure for another illness.

“This always happens in the clinic,” said Majzoubi.

Ivermectin is more widely known as a drug for livestock, but is available in human dose prescriptions. The FDA has warned doctors about prescribing a drug for COVID-19, but some Central Valley doctors praise it as a successful treatment.

Majzoubi heard that other doctors were prescribing the drug last fall, but remained skeptical due to lack of research.

He did not consider adding it to his treatment until an elderly patient took ivermectin and recovered from COVID.

“I didn’t think he would recover in his condition, I was worried,” he said. The patient found ivermectin at a feed store and managed to get the proper dose into a doll.

“That’s when I started researching drugs,” he said.

The drug is useful only within 48 hours of symptoms, Majzoubi said.he Cite research “Ivermectin reduced cell-related viral RNA in cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 by 99.8% after 48 hours,” the study read, conducted by the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute.

“As long as my patient is safe, I’ll do what I can. Prescribing this drug doesn’t hurt anyone, but it wasn’t completely effective,” he says. I did.

Depending on the circumstances in which a patient with COVID comes to him, he may prescribe ivermectin, zinc, and sometimes Z-Pack, which is used to treat various bacterial infections.

Majzoubi gave two patients the same treatment with ivermectin, zinc, and z-pack. One patient started treatment within 48 hours of showing symptoms and recovered completely. The other had been experiencing symptoms for a longer period of time and treatment did not help him.

“When the pandemic is out of control, you can get whatever you can use, as long as it’s safe,” he said.

But about two months ago, he began to get backlash from pharmacists. “They refused to fill out the prescription I wrote because it wasn’t safe,” he said.

He said the regimen may or may not work. He humbly admits that not all of his patients have been discharged.

Majzoubi said that ivermectin is less effective when treating delta mutants. He also does not claim that it is the best treatment for COVID-19.

“I found it on the internet,” said an anonymous nurse practitioner.

A Visalia nurse practitioner who wishes to remain anonymous also fully recovered from COVID patients who took ivermectin within the first 48 hours of developing coronavirus symptoms.

“When the second phase of COVID begins, I tell people 48 hours because it can be fatal,” he said.

He learned about ivermectin while conducting an online survey to find out what treatments other doctors are using.

“Someone in Australia realized that ivermectin works … doctors and researchers have long known that it works well against tropical viruses.”

He came across a cure from Frontline Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC).

FLCCC is a highly public consortium of emergency physicians and scholars — “they had a 60-page report with references,” he said.

The report laid the foundation for how to treat COVID-19 with ivermectin, what to do and when to do it.

Like many doctors, this nurse practitioner is dissatisfied with how the pandemic has been politicized.

“I tell people, if you catch it early, you can handle COVID with this, and they say,’Well, that’s your opinion,'” he said. “No, that’s my experience since last year.”

This doctor also generally uses off-label use drugs. Ivermectin is not classified as an antiviral drug. Designed and approved to do this, it works here as well.

He said there was nothing unethical about it as long as he knew that the patient would take “off label” medication.

Self-medication

Over the past few months, ivermectin has built more Internet fame than proven treatments for monoclonal antibody therapy.

It gained popularity among people looking for home remedies and was promoted by conservative figures like Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson and Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Joe Rogan, a popular podcast host who opposes the COVID vaccine, said he was taking ivermectin, among other drugs, after being infected with the virus.

The HuffPost reports: [promoting ivermectin] It is often used to share tips on how to procure ivermectin and often refer to the telemedicine platform SpeakWithAnMD.com. Supported by Right-wing, anti-vax group American frontline doctor. “

After seeing it online, people in Central Valley started baking ivermectin paste into their favorite muffin recipes to test its effectiveness.

A clerk at Turea’s Tractor Supply said ivermectin was “flying off the shelves.”

Clerks at Farmersville, Woodlake, and other feed stores in Strassmore noticed that more and more people were coming to buy the drug, but said they weren’t sure if it was for personal or livestock.

A clerk working at Strathmore Feed said some of his customers told him he was buying it for personal use.

August 27, Turea County Public Health Authorities issued a statement Self-administered “veterinary ivermectin can be particularly dangerous,” he said.

“Public health officials have received reports of people admitted to hospitals taking ivermectin prescribed by doctors, but they are still receiving critical care,” a spokeswoman for Tulare County Health. Official Carrie Monterio said. The human service agency said.

The best storm for treatments like ivermectin

Central Valley provides fertile land for doctors to prescribe ivermectin. Ivermectin has become popular due to the increasing number of cases and the large population of unvaccinated hosts.

according to Byseria Times Delta, Turea County reported 1701 cases and 13 deaths last week and 1094 cases and 13 deaths last week.

This is in contrast to Marin County, Northern California, which experienced an average of 46 cases in seven days, according to The New York Times.

For some healthcare professionals, this feels like the early days of a pandemic where they were struggling to find a cure for the virus.

Dr. Majzoubi said he is constantly trying to improve the treatment of coronavirus.

“I think part of the problem is that there is no cure. Doctors are just trying to find something … you have to stay open,” he said.